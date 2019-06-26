FREE: The BITS Saints come to aid of great cause in July

Alex Totton at the BITS Saints' AFL golf day, held at Boyne Island Golf Club on 15 September 2018.

GOLF: There will be a few Aussie Rules football players ironing out some sore spots on the BITS Golf Club greens on July 6.

In what will be a week after either a win or loss in the AFL Capricornia A-grade game between BITS Saints and Rockhampton Panthers, players will swap footy boots for irons and woods.

It's all for a great cause and it's called Out Of The Rough Golf Day.

Monies raised will go toward mental health and suicide awareness.

One of the event co-ordinators, Lucas Hall, explained what the motive was to host this event.

"What prompted this was pretty simple... with the tragedy of Corey Stenzel last year, I had a chat with Sam Pierpoint about trying to stop this from happening again," Hall said.

"It is probably more about stopping it happening in the community."

Hall said he hoped for more than 100 people to play but expected any number given it would be the first time BITS Saints Football Club hosted the GAPDL-supported event.

"We have got enough resources organised through Roseberry and headspace to cater for easily 150-plus people," Hall said.

The format will be four-person ambrose teams and a 12.30pm shotgun start.

People also have the chance to win a getaway to Heron Island.

Cost is $30 per person and contact Hall on 0415741809 or the BITS Golf Club on 49739191 to register.

National 24/7 crisis services - Lifeline 13 11 14, Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467, MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78, beyondblue 1300 22 46 36, Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800.