The birth of Duosen takes the Peters family to six

EXCITEMENT: Kaili (2), Meisen (4), Caijuan Wu, baby Duosen and Kaisen (6) at Gladstone hospital the day after Duosen was born. Julia Bartrim

Duosen Peters was born at 10 past 10 on Tuesday at the Gladstone Hospital to Gladstone couple, Caijuan Wu and Rod Peters.

Mother, Caijuan, said she was still getting used to him.

"He was in my belly for nine months but I don't even know him,” she said.

She said that despite this, Duosen seemed to recognise her voice, turning to face her when he heard her speak.

The couple already had three children, sons, Kaisen (6), Meisen (4) and, baby daughter Kaili (2). Rod said Duosen was something of a surprise.

Duosen's name translates from Chinese as (duo) 'many' and (sen) 'forest' he said.

"We decided to maintain the tradition of 'sen' at the end of the (boys') names.”

"Duo' means many, (as) we already had two forests.”

Duosen's older brother, Kaisen said he felt nervous about spending time with his new little brother.

"I've never seen a baby this cute before,” he said.

Rod's parents, Dell and Fred Peters, visitors at the hospital yesterday were very pleased to meet the little boy.

"(Duosen) is our 11th grandchild, not bad eh!” Dell said.

"All his other cousins are adults.”

Rod noted, "I was a late starter”.

Caijuan and Duosen will be able to leave the hospital today or tomorrow at the latest and Caijuan said they are both doing well.

Duosen was born via C-section weighing 3.57 kgs and reaching 48cm in length.

The couple are hoping to get as much sleep as possible when they get home.