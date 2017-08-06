The biggest Gladstone Show yet

GOOD FUN: Clive Featherby with one of the trucks that will be a feature of the Gladstone Show this Wednesday.

WHETHER it's the last Gladstone Show or not, the community is urged to get behind the event's major milestone.

The show will celebrate its 125th birthday on Wednesday.

The day is an official public holiday for Gladstone too.

Gladstone Show Society media spokesman Clive Featherby said this would be the biggest program for Gladstone.

"We've got all sorts of entertainment, from monster trucks, demolition derbies, motorbikes ... there's 140 competitors in total, plus lots of extra stuff during the day this time," he said.

"It's not just sideshow rides."

For those who love the rides, Mr Featherby says sideshow alley will be the biggest ever staged for Gladstone.

More than $30 million worth of rides at the show include new and big rides.

"Everything will be as wild and crazy as we can make it during the night-time entertainment," Mr Featherby said.

"Shows are all about kids having fun and bringing families all together, so we're trying to make sure there's something for everyone."

In terms of crowd numbers, Mr Featherby is hoping for more than 10,000 people to come through the gates.

"Normally an average show gets three to four thousand (people), even on a wet day, so it's not unreasonable with local shows like this that we get 10,000 through the gates," he said.

Earlier this year there was talk from Gladstone Regional Council that this year's Gladstone Show would be the final one.

In March, deputy mayor Chris Trevor made a plea to councillors to support his motion and plan to have a carpark and multi-purpose sporting arena built on the showgrounds instead of the show.

However, Mr Featherby said whether you liked the show or not, it was part of a town's culture.

"It's part of what we've all been brought up with - some years you go to the show, some you don't," he said.

"We're really hoping that people support this one which will show council that there is a need for things like this still.

"If the showgrounds was to go, it wouldn't just be the show itself that would go, there's so many things like bull riding that come here."

Mr Featherby said no other area could accommodate events as the showgrounds did.

"Hopefully everyone supports this and we just want to make sure it's the best show we can offer," he said.