Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEAL BREAKERS: Maree Kratzmann talks about what is most important to her this election in Flynn.
DEAL BREAKERS: Maree Kratzmann talks about what is most important to her this election in Flynn. Liana Walker
Politics

The big issues that decided how Flynn residents voted

liana walker
by
20th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAREE Kratzmann isn't one to follow politics with a close eye, but this year she's paying attention in what she believes is one of the most "significant" elections.

The mother of three expects this year to be down to the last vote when it comes to the two major parties.

"I think it's going to be very close, I think it's one of the more significant elections," Mrs Kratzmann said.

"I think it will be very interesting."

Before she cast her vote on Saturday, Mrs Kratzmann, a retail worker and merchandiser, told The Observer key issues for her this election were the cost of living and taxes.

FEDERAL
2019
Flynn

"Bill Shorten, they keep saying, is going to increase taxes," she said.

"Cost of living and taxes (are key issues)."

Ms Kratzmann said issues surrounding mining and gas industries could also influence voters in the region.

"I'm not sure if that will sway people to vote for the LNP," she said.

"I think that might have a bit of an influence in this area in Central Queensland."

Meanwhile Chantelle Ward said the main issue she wanted the Federal Government to address was jobs.

 

Chantelle Ward with daughter Briana Reynolds.
Chantelle Ward with daughter Briana Reynolds. Liana Walker

Chantelle, who is the wife of a fly-in-fly-out worker, said there was a need for more employment and support for workers and their families.

"We've had to deal with having (my husband) work away for long periods of time and it takes its toll on the family," she said.

"It's quite hard trying to work and deal with the kids and him away and I know so many families in the same situation."

For others like senior citizen James Nolen, his vote was decided many years ago and as a long-term ALP supporter his views have not changed.

"I'd like the young fella (Zac Beers) to get a go," he said.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Wedding expo returns to Yaralla

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Wedding expo returns to Yaralla

    News Were you snapped by our photographer at the wedding and special events expo?

    GALLERY: Million Paws Walk lights up Tannum Beach

    premium_icon GALLERY: Million Paws Walk lights up Tannum Beach

    News Had enough of the election? Enjoy all the cute puppy pics from MPW

    'Quite pleasing': O'Dowd speaks out on surprise lead

    premium_icon 'Quite pleasing': O'Dowd speaks out on surprise lead

    Politics O'Dowd still refuses to declare it a win.

    Bull Arab living her best life after rescue from abuse

    premium_icon Bull Arab living her best life after rescue from abuse

    News "She had fear issues and would coward behind the couch...”