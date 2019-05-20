The big issues that decided how Flynn residents voted

DEAL BREAKERS: Maree Kratzmann talks about what is most important to her this election in Flynn.

MAREE Kratzmann isn't one to follow politics with a close eye, but this year she's paying attention in what she believes is one of the most "significant" elections.

The mother of three expects this year to be down to the last vote when it comes to the two major parties.

"I think it's going to be very close, I think it's one of the more significant elections," Mrs Kratzmann said.

"I think it will be very interesting."

Before she cast her vote on Saturday, Mrs Kratzmann, a retail worker and merchandiser, told The Observer key issues for her this election were the cost of living and taxes.

"Bill Shorten, they keep saying, is going to increase taxes," she said.

"Cost of living and taxes (are key issues)."

Ms Kratzmann said issues surrounding mining and gas industries could also influence voters in the region.

"I'm not sure if that will sway people to vote for the LNP," she said.

"I think that might have a bit of an influence in this area in Central Queensland."

Meanwhile Chantelle Ward said the main issue she wanted the Federal Government to address was jobs.

Chantelle Ward with daughter Briana Reynolds. Liana Walker

Chantelle, who is the wife of a fly-in-fly-out worker, said there was a need for more employment and support for workers and their families.

"We've had to deal with having (my husband) work away for long periods of time and it takes its toll on the family," she said.

"It's quite hard trying to work and deal with the kids and him away and I know so many families in the same situation."

For others like senior citizen James Nolen, his vote was decided many years ago and as a long-term ALP supporter his views have not changed.

"I'd like the young fella (Zac Beers) to get a go," he said.