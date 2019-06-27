'The best thing': Childs in union with her regional fans

IN CONCERT: Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Toni Childs will be performing at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre tonight.

IN CONCERT: Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Toni Childs will be performing at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre tonight. Contributed

GLADSTONE residents will be up for a treat when three-time Grammy nominated and one-time Emmy winning artist Toni Childs performs at the GECC tonight.

Childs is currently touring regional centres across Australia to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of her debut album Union.

Hit songs that have come from that album include Stop Your Fussin', Don't Walk Away and Walk And Talk Like Angels.

She said she's looking forward to visiting the Gladstone region again - having previously toured the region in 2010.

"I've been there teaching yoga and I've done concerts there.”

She admires the beauty of not just the Gladstone region but all the regional centres she visits when she's on tour.

"For me, getting to travel across Australia is an adventure for me and I love it,” Childs said.

"It was the best thing.”

Her decision to tour regional centres rather than the capitals is borne out of a desire to invest more time in those areas.

"(It might be) more expensive to tour that way - but really, you're wanting to make that connection.

"In celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Union, I wanted to do something special and it just made sense to go out and pollinate.

"People in the regional areas really need the love - they need that connection.”

Childs will spend the first hour of the concert singing songs from albums Union, House of Hope, the Women's Boat and Keep the Faith - as a way to establish familiarity with the audience.

The second hour will be a performance of her newest music, with some songs not being available until 2025.

Childs had likened her concert to eating a box of chocolates.

"When you open a box of chocolates, you eat all your favourites first, right?

"Just like that, we will be playing all the fan favourites first and then we will come back and I'll play music from Citizens of the Planet, which won't be released until 2025, so we have music from the future.

"Then we play four songs from It's a Beautiful Noise, which officially gets released next year and will be touring next year in Australia and around the world,” she said.

Childs also has two big projects planned for the future, which ties with the release of It's a Beautiful Noise.

The album will be accompanied by the 3D mapping exhibition.

"(I've been) working with TigreLab in Barcelona,” she said.

"They're designing the set for me.”

It is described as a "pop-up set of the natural world”, where audiences will have masks of 'pollinators', with addressable LED lights that Childs controls from the stage for interactive play.

Audiences will able to take those masks home. Each has a URL that invites them to undertake a 'treasure hunt'.

At the end of the hunt, they will be asked to send those masks to a physical location.

"All the masks will be put in to one giant public installation - making a big beautiful noise for our pollinators,” Childs said.

The exhibition also features 19 installations of life-size paper animals, designed and made by Childs and her friends.

She is also planning a 360-degree reef installation that will also feature songs from It's a Beautiful Noise.

It includes an educational portal designed to inspire people to adopt a reef and help restore endangered coral reefs.

"You go in and have this experience of an underwater concert,” Childs said.

While a variety of reefs will be featured in the performance, Childs will focus on the Great Barrier Reef.

Get tickets for tonight from gladstoneentertainment.com