NOW SHOWING: David Walliams's Billionaire Boy.
The best-selling novel coming to a Gladstone stage

Matt Taylor
6th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
BASED on the best-selling novel by David Walliams, Billionaire Boy hits the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre stage this weekend.

Recommended for ages six to 12 years, the show lets kids' imaginations run wild and asks "what would it be like to have a billion dollars?”

The show is an original Australian adaptation of the book which follows the story of 12- year-old Joe who has everything a boy could ever want.

However when arriving at school, life gets tough as he faces a trio of issues including the school bully, his dad's new girlfriend and the world's worst school canteen.

Joe soon learns money can't buy you everything.

The stage show features performer and director Nicholas Starte as Joe, who has recently performed on stage in Legally Blonde the Musical and A Midsummer Night's Dream, as well as appearing in short films A Room That Fits and Lonesome Town.

Produced by CDP Kids, playwright Maryam Master premiered Billionaire Boy at the Sydney Opera House in April 2018.

She also toured nationally and internationally with David Walliams' book Mr Stink, which premiered at the Sydney Opera House and toured nationally in 2017.

Two shows will be performed at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Friday with a midday show and a later 6pm performance.

The show is promising plenty of songs along with plenty of laughs.

A special family package is available and includes tickets for two adults, two children along with four soft drinks and two popcorns for $81.

Gladstone Observer

