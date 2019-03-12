The best long-boarders setting sights on scenic Agnes Water

SURFING: When asked about what conditions Damian Coulter expects at the Reef 2 Beach Longboard Classic, his voice raised with excitement with the prospect of bigger swells in the back-half of the four-day event.

The reigning Over-40, Logger and Open 9 category Sunshine Coast-based champion said he looked forward to competition which is on from tomorrow to Sunday at Agnes Water.

Damian Coulter gets the SAE Group Power Performer Award for his performance at the SAE Group Australian Surf Festival Photo: Blainey Woodham./ Surfing Australia. Scott Powick Daily News

"I've seen that Thursday and Friday's looking pretty small, but I saw that it looks like the swell is going to pick up on Saturday afternoon heading into the finals on Sunday, so that will be interesting," Coulter said.

He said that at 86kg, it could be to his advantage where he was likely to compete against 'flyweight' junior surfers.

Coulter, 49, has recently competed at the Noosa Festival of Surfing.

"I did pretty well there and got a third in my age division (over-45) and I then went in the PRO Division and did alright there," he said.

From Damian Coulter surfing Alexandra headlands with my gopro

Coulter said while winning was a bonus, there are other reasons why he enjoys the popular event at Agnes Water.

"I love coming up to Agnes Water because the people up there are so awesome and it will be great to catch up with everyone," he said.

"If I do well then it's a bonus and I've been going up there for the last few years and have got a lot of friends up there."

The surf at Alexandra Headlands on the Sunny Coast is more consistent than in Agnes Water.

"But in saying that, I have had some unbelievable waves at Agnes Water before and probably some of the best waves I've ever had," Coulter said.

He was born into the sport by his parents Barry and Nola Coulter, both elite surfers back in the day.

"My father's a former Australian champion and my mum has competed at the highest level as well," Coulter said.

"When I was growing up, my dad was one of the best surfers in Australia back in the late 70s and early-80s."

Coulter will arrive at Agnes on Thursday night or Friday morning and will try to get in a few surfs on the Sunshine Coast before he makes the trip north.

"I'll just go for a few surfs in the afternoon to keep that feel going," he said.

Surfing is a sport that involves work off the water as well.

Coulter said he does a lot of core and balance work away from the beach.

"I've got like my own little gym set up at home and I do my own work-outs and balance work on an indo balance board," he said.

"It's very similar to surfing but you do it on concrete and it's awesome for your balance and awesome for your core."