The best high school in Central Queensland will be sorted

RUGBY LEAGUE: Some of the best school-age rugby league players in Central Queensland will be on show at the 2019 NRL Chelsea Baker and Gary Larson Nines competitions at the Briffney Creek Sporting Fields.

Gladstone State High School, Tannum Sands State High School, Toolooa State High School and Biloela State High School will be represented in the girls' under-18, under-15 and under-13 teams at the two-day competition from May 2-3.

Those schools will be joined by Rockhampton State High School, North Rockhampton State High School and Yeppoon State High School in the same age groups in the boys' divisions.

"These competitions are in their third year and for the first time in 2019 they will both be standalone gala days," GSHS sports teacher Jon Donald said.

"In previous years these competitions have been played against schools throughout the Port Curtis region, but due to the huge success of the previous two years it has now attracted schools from all across Central Queensland."

The winning team from the Chelsea Baker Cup will play in the next stage of the Karen Murphy Cup, while the boys will use the Nines as a lead-up to the NRL Schoolboys Trophy next month.