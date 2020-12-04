Menu
Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats 2020 Best and Fairest – Ben Edwards
News

THE BEST: Gladstone sport’s MVPs for 2020

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
4th Dec 2020 3:30 PM
Premium Content

EVERY season, one player stands out from the rest on a consistent basis.

Their efforts are often recognised in the form of Most Valuable Player awards come the end of the season.

In a year that was ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gladstone’s sporting stars still found a way to shine.

Clubs across the region implemented safety plans for players, spectators and match officials alike to ensure not only their safety, but the safety of the spectators and everyone involved.

In this, the first instalment of “The Best”, The Observer has compiled a tribute to some of the region’s MVP recipients for their respective clubs and sports as 2020 winds down and new seasons beckon.

Does your club have a Most Valuable Player that we missed? Send it to us via jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au.

Don’t forget to include their full name and the award they received, i.e. Best and Fairest, Most Valuable Player etc.

FOOTBALL (SOCCER)

Clinton Football Club Player Of The Year – Anthony Cobb

Anthony Cobb.
Central Football Club Division One Best and Fairest – Jayden Clark

Jayden Clark.
BITS FC 1st Div Men Best and Fairest Daniel Hansford.
Biloela Valley’s top goal scorer – Adam Lassig (34)

Adam Lassig (right).
Biloela Valleys Coaches player of 2020 – Trent Howells.

Biloela Valleys Coaches player of 2020 - Trent Howells.
RUGBY UNION

Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats Men’s Division One Best and Fairest – Ben Edwards

Ben Edwards (centre)
Aussie rules

Toyota Gladstone Suns AFC A-Grade Best and Fairest – Kyle Turner (Second consecutive year).

Kyle Turner (centre).
HOCKEY

Sparks Hockey Club A1 Men Most Outstanding Player – Ronan McGuire

A1 Men Most Outstanding – Ronan McGuire
gladstone rugby union goats gladstone soccer association gladstone sport gladstone sports regional sports
