The best countries to visit for any budget

FROM a thrill seeking adventure through Jordan and Egypt to a luxury cruise down a riverina in Europe, there's something for everyone.

Although there are dirt cheap airfares that take you to any end of the globe, it's a relaxing cruise that is the popular travel choice.

Gladstone helloworld manager Carmen Ward said cruises were becoming extremely popular for all people.

"It's the value for money and you also unpack once and can see a few destinations,” Ms Ward said.

"Ships are like resorts, you can see and do as much or as little as you like.”

Travellers are trekking to unique, less touched parts of the globe including North Korea.

"People aren't scared to get out of their comfort zone,” Ms Ward said.

"We've seen an increase in things like treks to Everest Base Camp, (Mount) Kilimanjaro, different parts of Africa like Egypt, Jordan and the Middle East.”

Helloworld Gladstone are holding a free travel expo on Sunday, giving people the chance to explore holiday options suited for every budget.

For people travelling on a tight budget, Ms Ward said South East Asia was the place to visit.

"There's a lot of interest in Vietnam and it's quite economical once you're in the country,” she said.

But for those wanting to splash the cash, Ms Ward said there were a lot of high-end luxury cruises to be treated to.

"There are fairly new discovery yachts which are small ship cruises and are more exclusive,” she said.

"They can go to ports where bigger ships can't which creates a unique itinerary.”

There will be a range of stalls at the travel expo including information sessions.

"It shows the community what opportunities there are for holidays because a lot of people don't get time to see the local travel agents so they can see a broad range of travel ideas,” Ms Ward said.

The travel expo is held at Gladstone Event Centre, Yaralla from 10am to 1pm, Sunday.

Ms Ward's travel destination tips for every age group

Millennials - Europe

"Coach touring is popular and so is travelling rail pathways ... it's a right of passage.”

Families - South Pacific

"So many families go on cruises or fly to Fiji, Vanuatu because it's a short flight from Australia.”

Couples - Everywhere

"You couldn't even pin point it ... they're not scared to get out of comfort zones.”

Retirees - Europe and Canada

"They tend to be able to travel for longer periods so popular destinations are Canada and Alaska.”