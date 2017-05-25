The Beacon of light for emerging musicians

EXCITING: Dave Beacon has set up his recording studio in a spare bedroom.

OPPORTUNITY is ripe for local musicians looking for a chance to make it in the industry.

By day he's a boiler maker, but by night Dave Beacon works in his Calliope home recording studio.

With an interest in music growing up, it hasn't been until now Beacon has begun to dabble in the industry.

"I've always had an interest in music but you do what you've got to do,” Beacon said.

"I've never been able to do what I'm doing now.”

Calliope man Dave Beacon has turned a bedroom into a recording studio to help local artists get off the ground. Brad Fry.

Starting his recording studio on the kitchen table, Beacon said he was slowly building his studio into something bigger.

"You do what you can, it was a little bit hard,” he said.

"Now I have the end spare room, I've decked it all out and it's growing slowly but steadily.”

With the aim to help local growing artists produce their CDs or EPs through High Lion Studios, the music producer has had a few emerging artists in his studio.

"The whole aim is to offer artists the best sound they can hope for,” Beacon said.

"I like seeing the new talent that comes in.”

Behind the bedroom doors of his makeshift recording studio, Beacon records, mixes and produces artists' songs.

The producer said it could be daunting for new talent if they hadn't been in a recording studio before, especially when recording was different to performing live.

Although he spends his spare time producing upcoming artists' music, Beacon said he dabbled

with the drums but he wouldn't call himself a drummer.

"I'm not a fully fledged you-beaut drummer,” he said.

"But I do like playing the drums.”

The recording studio is equipped with instruments including drums and bass guitar as well as drummers and other musicians singers can use for their songs.

"As I can afford gear I'll get gear in,” Beacon said.

While the producer gets to mix and master artists' songs, being able to see the satisfaction on musicians' faces was what Beacon enjoyed the most.

"From doing the 50 takes to get it just right to when you do get it right and an artist nails it ... I love that part, the happiness and self satisfaction,” he said.

"Sometimes you're hearing something they may have kept to themselves and it's the first time it's coming out.

"Their smile is worth every penny.”