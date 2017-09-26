The beach is back at Wild Cattle Creek

BEAUTIFUL: State government approval was needed to implement the sand push at the popular beach.

GLADSTONE Regional Council has completed work on the sand push at Wild Cattle Creek and is satisfied with the end result.

The beach was re-profiled by shifting around 10,000 cubic meters of sand over a three week period. The machinery works finished up on the site on August 22.

Dr Rebecca Hendry, senior conservation officer at council explained, "the sand was taken from the lobe of sand that had built up in Wild Cattle Creek and pushed up against approximately 250m of eroded scarp.”

Since then, thousands of beach vines and grasses have been planted with help from Conservation Volunteers Australia and trainees from Gladstone Engineering Alliance.

The species planted include: beach spinifex grass, vigna, goats foot, convolvulus and beach bean.

Dr Hendry said the plants would help to stabilise the dunes.

"The dune plants act to trap sand that is blown up the beach, encouraging the sand to accumulate and allowing the dunes to become higher and wider,” she said.

"Plants will naturally colonise the exposed sandy areas that we created overtime, however we have helped to accelerate the process by propagating, growing and planting our own plants.

"The plants will take around three months to establish and, until we get some decent rainfall, we will water the plants on a weekly schedule.”

The beach at Wild Cattle Creek had been severely eroded, creating a safety hazard for members of the community with Mayor Matt Burnett noting near vertical drops of four to five metres.

Dr Hendry said the response from the community, after the works completion had been positive.

She confirmed that, as expected, the project cost about $300, 000.

But she said it had been a success - "the re-profiled beach looks great”.

Council has asked that beach goers respect the work volunteers and staff have put into planting and to stay off the dune rehabilitation areas.

"We would appreciate if the community and visitors could help to care for the area by not walking on the new plants,” Dr Hendry said.

Erosion management projects form part of Council's Shoreline Erosion Management Plan (SEMP) which outlines a framework for managing current and future erosion in a manner consistent with the Coastal Protection and Management Act (1995).

Council advised they had no plans to carry out similar works at other beaches in the Boyne Tannum region at this stage.