THE BAVARIAN: Countdown is on for Rocky’s newest restaurant

The Bavarian under construction at the old Sizzlers site at Stockland Rockhampton

CONSTRUCTION is full steam ahead at the old Sizzler site at Stockland Rockhampton as the building for The Bavarian takes place.

Concrete walls have gone up and framing for the restaurants facade, which will house the outdoor beer garden.

The Morning Bulleti n exclusively revealed in June the German restaurant would be coming to Rockhampton.

Construction update of The Bavarian in July.

The enormous restaurant will accommodate for 490 guests, 230 of which can fit in the outdoor beer garden.

The space will have a bright layout with booth seats, cushioned chairs and cosy zones.

The venue will have alpine stone walls and timber finishes, a custom designed vintage beer barrel wall with Bavarian logos in liquid gold.

A beer stein chandelier with 500 one-litre glass steins suspended above the bar will be a focus point.

There will also be 30 large-screen televisions and the restaurant will host footy nights.

The Bavarian is known for their legendary crispy pork knuckle with other menu items including crackling pork belly, classic German sausages and schnitzels, lighter bites, build-your-own salads and pub-inspired burgers and chicken wings.

The curved wall facade will be a feature of the 230-seat beer garden.

The restaurant has been designed by SGB Group in consultation with Rockpool Dining Group.

Constructions was expected to be completed in October.

The construction and fit-out has supported around 50 jobs in professionals and tradespeople.

It was estimated recruitment would begin at the end of August.

An estimated 70 full-time jobs and casual staff positions will be created for the new Rocky restaurant.

Applicants may send their resume to careers@rockpool.com to express their interest in a role. Front of house applicants will require a valid RSA.