The 'Barometer of Gladstone': 30 Years of AVIS

IT'S a business the owner refers to as the "barometer of Gladstone”.

For 30 years Richard Hyne has watched the region grow and slow from the comfort of the latest cars on the market.

Mr Hyne took over car rental company AVIS Gladstone in 1989 from his wife's parents and hopes eventually to see his children run the business.

When starting out the prospect of owning and operating his own business had him excited.

"There's always the good days, always the bad days - you've got to take them all together,” Mr Hyne said.

"It's so hard to predict sometimes. But the benefits have outweighed over time.

"You're able to make decisions for the betterment of your family and future.”

Many of the challenges along the way were reflective of the town at the time.

"We witnessed the airline pilot strike in 1989. That was hard going for car rentals in those days,” Mr Hyne said.

"We've been through the boom, which was in with the gas plants. That was a pretty big boost to the economy in Gladstone.

"The global financial crisis, 2007 and 2008, we were lucky to weather that storm.”

The town isn't the only thing that's changed in 30 years.

Mr Hyne is mesmerised by changes in the automotive industry.

"The suppliers have improved their product so much over the years, we hardly have any problems,” he said.

"All we have to do is service them, change their oils.

"The move into electric vehicles is going to be an amazing transition for the rental car business.

"Even the cars almost drive themselves - the new Corolla you can jump in and get it going, it stays in the white lines, stays a certain distance, you don't even need to put your foot break.”

Mr Hyne hopes his children, 26, 25 and 20, will continue to keep AVIS within the family and said they had great potential.

And even from the outside looking in he feels the same way about Gladstone.

"We see the start of the business, we see it ramping up and are the first to see it coming down,” Mr Hyne said.

"I do see an increase at the moment, which we haven't seen for the last four years.

"Fingers crossed things are starting to turn around.”