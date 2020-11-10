The Aussies who will get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

The first batch of Pfizer’s successful COVID-19 vaccine will reach just a fifth of the Australian population.

The first batch of Pfizer's successful COVID-19 vaccine will reach just a fifth of the Australian population, starting with frontline health workers and the elderly.

These five million Australians will receive two doses of the drug - using all ten million rations the government has secured - and we can't manufacture more doses here.

The roll out of the vaccine, in the first three to six months of 2021, will also be difficult because it has to be kept at an extremely low temperature - minus 70 degrees - to remain stable.

There should be just enough doses for the 609,000 practising frontline health workers including doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, 3.8 million people aged over 65 and 250,000 aged care workers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Pfizer trial results were "very promising and I'm optimistic and hopeful next year about the rollout of those vaccine programs".



Like much of the world, Australia's sharemarket responded positively to the vaccine news.

The key S&P/ASX 200 index closed 42 points higher at 6341, a 0.7 per cent rise for the day, after surging 2.2 per cent in morning trade.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told News Corp Pfizer had committed to providing the cold chain delivery equipment to distribute the vaccine in Australia.

Experts warn the vaccine won't mean the end of social distancing, handwashing and mask wearing until almost every Australian has received it.

CSIRO's Director of biosecurity Dr Rob Grenfell said while the vaccine would prevent people getting sick but it would not "prevent you getting colonised by the virus".

To eliminate the virus entirely, vaccines would have to be developed to stop the virus in the nasal cavity. The Pfizer vaccine does not do this.

Successful trials by Australia's Doherty Institute of delivering the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine into the noses of ferrets have led to a human trial of this method in the UK.

"If that develops an immunity at the surface of the nasal cells and it's demonstrated to have nasal sterility, which is really the endpoint you're looking for, that would then go a long way towards decreasing the spread of the virus," Dr Grenfell said.

Conventional vaccines use a weakened form of the virus to prompt an immune response but mRNA vaccines like the one made by Pfizer use the virus's genetic code to make a person's own cells produce vaccine antigens and generate immunity.

This new age vaccine technology has never been used in humans before.

Nucleus Network's Paul Griffin has trialled a number of mRNA flu vaccines in humans with no serious side effects.

"It's not gene therapy, it is not able to be incorporated into the host genome so there's absolutely no prospect of altering human DNA using the vaccine," he said.

While Australia's vaccine manufacturer CSL is producing two other COVID-19 vaccine candidates it does not have the equipment needed to make Pfizer's mRNA vaccine and we will be dependent on receiving our supply of the vaccine from overseas manufacturers.

Mr Hunt told News Corp the government was considering over the longer term setting up an advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Australia that could produce this new type of vaccine.

While pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and BioNTech announced clinical trials of their COVID-19 vaccine were 90 per cent effective, the study was yet to be published or peer reviewed.

Pfizer said it would produce 50 million doses of its vaccine by the end of the year and 1.3 billion doses in 2021 but this would be enough to vaccinate less than one per cent of the world's population.

There are over 200 vaccines in development and more than 40 are in clinical trials with several key trials due to report this month.

The Australian Government has deals to buy a total of 134 million vaccine doses made by Oxford AstraZeneca, University of Queensland, Novavax and Pfizer.

The Australian sharemarket rise was more subdued than offshore markets where key share indices in the US, Britain and Europe soared between 3 and 7 per cent.

Among local stocks were some big movers, with Corporate Travel Management climbing 16 per cent and Flight Centre adding more than 8 per cent.

Investment platform eToro's market analyst, Adam Vettese, said the vaccine news had "injected optimism into travel stocks in particular".

"However, while this is obviously a positive step forward there is still a way to go," he said.

JBS Financial Strategists CEO Jenny Brown said markets were forward-looking and buyers were betting on a return to international travel.

"There's a lot of positivity but it has pulled back a bit," she said.

