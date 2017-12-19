The art of Agnes is on show now

TALENT: A professional photographer as well as graphic designer Marci takes all her images herself from which she constructs her carefully detailed paintings.

FOR the first time, a group of Agnes Water artists is holding an exhibition at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.

Art Of Agnes features about 25 local artists who live within 50km of Agnes Water.

The exhibition launched at the GRAGM on Friday night.

The impetus for the show grew out of the community of artists behind the popular annual 1770 Art Show.

Artist Marci Russo has been instrumental in putting on the 1770 Art Show for many years and she has two works in the Art of Agnes exhibition.

Ms Russo lives surrounded by natural beauty on a 1.6-hectare block on the outskirts of Agnes and finds inspiration in the natural world for her painting, photography and water colours.

Growing up in Pennsylvania, she was "one of those kids who drew all the time".

"My mum saw me doing a painting, she showed her artist friend, and the friend said 'she's got something'," she said.

Ms Russo started going to the artist's house and expanding her painting skills.

"I just loved it, I wanted to go to a fine arts school, but I was told that was not practical," she said.

Instead she moved to Boulder, Colorado and took up graphic design.

"I took to graphic design, I bought the first Mac that came out, in about 1984 and I sat down and played with it and loved it ... before that we were using textas√ and pens," she said.

Ms Russo made a bold decision and moved to Agnes Water in 2002 and "loved it".

"I think it's because it's so beautiful, it's just a gorgeous environment," she said.

Ms Russo said she could understand why Agnes Water had become something of a magnet for artists.

"Anyone who lives here appreciates the environment, it inspires and attracts creativity," she said.

Art of Agnes is at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum

December 16 - February 17.

The gallery and museum will be closed December 25 - January 1.