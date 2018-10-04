Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FISH N FUN: The top raffle prize is this tinny with safety gear.
FISH N FUN: The top raffle prize is this tinny with safety gear.
News

The app that's reeling Baffle's fishing comp into the future

Gregory Bray
by
4th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS year's Baffle Creek Family Fishing Festival has been revamped with the introduction of a fishing app.

Organiser Kerry Hovey from Baffle Creek Rural and Fishing Supplies says the comp is purely a "Catch, snap and release," event.

"It eliminates the weigh-in process," she said.

"In the past, fishermen used to have to bring their catch back to the community grounds.

"This year all they have to do is catch a fish, photograph it against the official Brag Mat mat with their entry card and upload the photo into the app.

"It's up to them if they want to release the fish, or keep it for dinner."

The Family Fishing Festival has been running since 2012 and this year is lining up to be another big event.

"This year we've got 150 entrants, 50 of which are kids," Ms Hovey said.

 

FISH N FUN: The annual Baffle Creek Family Fishing Festival is on again this weekend.
FISH N FUN: The annual Baffle Creek Family Fishing Festival is on again this weekend.

"We're expecting a lot more to drop in over the next few days.

"Free camping with showers is available on-site, with several property owners also offering free camping sites as well."

There are prizes for 5 targeted fish species: Barramundi, Mangrove Jack, Grunter, Whiting and Flathead.

There will also be several raffles during the event with the major prize a Sea Jay tinny, including safety equipment but minus a motor.

 

FISH N FUN: The annual Baffle Creek Family Fishing Festival is on again this weekend.
FISH N FUN: The annual Baffle Creek Family Fishing Festival is on again this weekend.

The festival starts today and runs until Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon there will be fun and games at the community grounds including a jumping castle, markets, bucking bull, food, bar and entertainment.

For more information, including registration fees, visit their Facebook page.

Related Items

baffle creek festival fishing competition
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    New rules revealed for Agnes beach surf schools

    New rules revealed for Agnes beach surf schools

    Council News AGNES Water surf schools will need to comply with a new wave of rules set in place in a bid to increase safety for beachgoers.

    Liturgy offers closure to Gladstone ward

    premium_icon Liturgy offers closure to Gladstone ward

    News Service provides closure and celebration of Mater facility.

    Achievements are still sinking in for Chelsea Baker

    premium_icon Achievements are still sinking in for Chelsea Baker

    News Broncos' fullback briefly home before jetting back to Brisbane.

    Deal a blow to dealers by dobbing them in

    Deal a blow to dealers by dobbing them in

    News Dob in a Dealer campaign launches in Gladstone.

    • 4th Oct 2018 9:00 AM

    Local Partners