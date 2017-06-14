25°
News

The 'annoying child' who wrote songs for Slim Dusty

Emily Pidgeon
| 14th Jun 2017 4:45 PM
LIVE MUSIC: Chris Cook is performing his Slim Dusty tribute show with his three piece band in Gladstone on July 8.
LIVE MUSIC: Chris Cook is performing his Slim Dusty tribute show with his three piece band in Gladstone on July 8. Contributed.

IT ALL started at the quaint age of 12-years-old, when Chris Cook first met Australian country music legend Slim Dusty.

"I was quizzing him on his first record, probably being an annoying child,” Mr Cook said.

After growing up in the country with a "hill-billy” musician father, Mr Cook said he grew up listening to Slim Dusty.

"We lived in isolation, in a timber town way up in the mountains,” Mr Cook said.

"We've been to lots of his concerts, as a child my father would take my brother and I along.”

After sending Slim a cassette of Mr Cook's original music, Slim surprised Mr Cook with a letter, eventually forming into a friendship.

Mr Cook said he sent Slim hundreds of songs he'd written and Slim chose to perform three.

"Any songs he took of mine, he turned them into better songs,” he said.

Six years after Slim's death in 2005, Mr Cook sought the approval from Slim's wife, Joy McKean, to perform a tribute show about the country musician, sharing his story around Australia.

While the audience often thinks Mr Cook sounds like Slim, the show is a tribute.

"People have said to me, it's like closing my eyes and he was there,” Mr Cook said.

"I don't wear his hat, I have it on stage sitting on a handmade stool my friend made, it was his trade mark, I don't want to impersonate him.

"I tell the story about Slim.”

Dustier Than Ever will be in Gladstone on July 8 at QRI Hall from 7pm.

