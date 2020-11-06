The amazing features of new Gladstone Maritime Museum

Gladstone Ports Corporation acting CEO Craig Walker and Gladstone Maritime Museum President Lindsay Wassell with a bell from the HMAS Gladstone II that will be displayed in the new museum.

THE NEW Gladstone Maritime Museum will be a state-of-the-art national showpiece of nautical history and further enhance the growing reputation of the award-winning East Shores precinct.

Gladstone Ports Corporation has unveiled concept designs for the museum, working with local Tess Groen-int-woud, from GIW Designs, for the facility to shine a spotlight on the region’s rich maritime history.

The new museum, near the HMAS Gladstone II, will feature a video wall, log book display, shipwreck wall, as well as upcycled furniture made from historical timber.

Gladstone Maritime Museum President Lindsay Wassell said he was extremely excited to be working with GPC to deliver a facility that would be nationally renowned.

Members and volunteers helped the Gladstone Maritime Museum move from its previous premises, in preparation to open a new modern facility at East Shores.

“These are exciting times and the new museum is going to be absolutely world class,” Mr Wassell said.

Mr Wassell said the Maritime Museum would be hosting Queensland Museum

development officer Dr Melanie Piddocke for a three-day workshop from December 1 to 3 for the community to help plan the future direction of the museum.

He said the entire contents of the former museum were packed up with the assistance of hard working members, volunteers and Greg Upton, who supplied his tilt-tray truck.

“The artefacts are all packed up and ready to be moved into their new home but when we unpack them we will need a few more hands to help us get them on display,” Mr Wassell said.

“We have 26 customised display cabinets worth $40,000 being made for us which was generously paid for by local Ross Patrick from the Patrick family.

“It’s very much a community project and GPC has given us the support we needed to make it all happen.

“I cannot thank and acknowledge the GPC leadership team enough for their involvement

and understanding of our plight”

GPC acting CEO Craig Walker said the Maritime Museum was an important project for GPC and once complete would offer a unique experience to locals and visitors.

“Everyone at GPC is so proud to have supported the Maritime Museum in their existing location for the past 20 years and to see this project come to fruition is very rewarding for those who have put so much of their time and effort; we’ve been working hard to make their dream become a reality,” Mr Walker said.

A concept drawing of the new Gladstone Maritime Museum at East Shores by GIW designs.

“The best part about relocating the museum and giving it a facelift is seeing the smiles on the volunteers’ faces and the appreciation from the community.

“The East Shores precinct was a vision of former CEO and board chair Mr Leo Zussino and we are very proud to continue this work supported by our current chair Mr Peter Corones.

“The volunteers have kept the museum running for two decades at the current location at Port

Central and even longer before that and it brings us great pride at GPC to be able to offer them this beautiful, fully equipped facility in our new parklands.

“We know the museum will attract new volunteers and create pride in our community.”

The Maritime Museum is set to open to the public around Easter next year.

Anyone who wants to attend the workshop or volunteer for the museum can call (07) 4972 0810.

