The almost-silent crime-fighting weapon for Gladstone police

Gladstone Police constables Marcia Boyce and Jade Banks with two of the fleet of mountain bikes used by police in the region that were donated by Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher. Picture: Rodney Stevens

THEY are the almost-silent crime-fighting weapons in the Gladstone policing region’s arsenal, allowing greater access, manoeuvrability and covert approaches than anything else.

From Tannum Sands to Calliope to Mount Larcom, and all around the Gladstone city, officers are hitting the roads, trails and footpaths on mountain bikes.

Acting Inspector Shaune English said fit police officers often covered many kilometres on mountain bikes during their eight-hour shift.

“We’ve got cars, we’ve got motorbikes, four-wheel-drives and ATVs – the mountain bikes are another tool and another option for police to use,” he said.

“They are another option for our officers, who are trained to use them, to use to get out on the beat and be proactive.”

The stable of mountain bikes in the region is represented by the Trek and Specialised brands, fitted with front suspension, 18 or 21 gears, disc brakes and water bottle holders.

“They are more manoeuverable than cars as far as getting onto walking tracks and bike tracks and getting into areas only accessible by bikes,” Acting Insp English said.

“They tend to be quieter as there is no engine with them, so it makes it easier to get into areas without people noticing that you are coming.

“They provide another level of crime-fighting tool as they are faster than on foot but a bit slower than in a car, so they are used in varying capacities all across the area.”

Gladstone region officers riding the mountain bikes get specialised training from the Brisbane city police mountain bike unit over two days.

During the training they learn many skills including how to traverse trails, descend stairs and leap up gutters, safely, efficiently and effectively.

“The majority of bike patrols are conducted around the CBD and nearby areas,” Acting Insp English said.

“But we have got some pretty fit police who might ride out to more distant areas and they can cover a lot of ground in an eight-hour shift.”

Two Trek mountain bikes were donated by Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher when he heard their current bikes were getting old.

Mr Butcher said two years ago he was told a few officers were being trained to do bike patrols.

“I was up at the police station having a chat with Inspector Darren Somerville and I found out the bikes they had were old and hadn’t been used in a long time,” he said.

“So I donated the two Trek mountain bikes to get officers back on the beat.

“Now they have people using them all the time around the region, which is great.”