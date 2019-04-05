The aim is to grow men's softball in Gladstone

WINNING FORMULA: Blue Jays went big in the men's decider with a 10-1 triumph against Red Sox.

SOFTBALL: Blue Jays showed their class to take out the Gladstone Softball Association grand final against Red Sox.

It took just two innings to determine the result when Blue Jays scored their 10 runs to Red Sox 1.

GSA spokesperson Wendy Scott said it was an action-packed night.

"Red Sox kept Blue Jays to no runs in the next three innings," she said.

"There were no home runs scored because of the tight pitching, but Blue Jays' Michael Ludkin scored a triple, almost a grand slam."

Scott said she was excited with the men's competition.

"It's great to have committed guys and those who have enjoyed coming back after a few years of not playing," she said.

"More teams would be great and after 30 years of not playing, some guys have shown that it can be done."

AWARDS

Season Best Batter - Troy Law

Player of the Final - Mick Richards

Blue Jays MVP - Michael Ludkin

Blue Jays Players Player - Troy Law

Red Sox MVP - Anton Smith

Red Sox Players Player - Nigel Jones