The Community Centre on Spring Street, Agnes Waters, during Stage One of construction in 2010. Jen Tybell
The Agnes Water facility celebrating an important milestone

Matt Taylor
by
2nd Nov 2018 9:00 AM
ONE of Agnes Water's most popular community hubs is celebrating a double decade milestone this weekend.

The Agnes Water Library turns 20 years old on Saturday, with a number of activities planned at the venue in celebration.

There will be a special First Five Forever event with Bettina Nissen, including storytelling, rhymes and more.

There will also be a number of party games and of course cake for everyone.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the facility was an important landmark for residents.

"The library at Agnes Water plays an important role in the community," he said.

"Aside from all our items available for loan, the library is a meeting place for community members and visitors.

 

LOOKING BACK: The completion of the Agnes Water Community Centre, which now houses the Agnes Water Library.
"It provides programs for both adults and children, computers for public access, free WiFi and much more."

The library has grown over the past number of years with the construction of a rear deck area, as well as the addition of more desks to cater for growing numbers of visitors with personal laptops.

And the good news is the library is continuing to grow.

Council said it was planning to introduce a second outdoor sitting and activity area as well as moreprograms.

Celebrations at the library on Springs Rd kick-off from 10am.

