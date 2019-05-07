Menu
ORDER UP: 1770 Shuttle and Tours will use their existing fleet of vehicles to provide a food delivery service to the Agnes Water/Seventeen Seventy Community. Contributed
News

The Agnes business beating Uber Eats to the punch

Mark Zita
by
7th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN AGNES Water business has beaten the likes of Uber Eats and Deliveroo in providing a food delivery service for the community.

Agnes Eats was launched at the end of last month and so far eight businesses have signed up to the program.

Owner Richard Schultz said the concept was developed through the running of his shuttle bus business.

"We already own three buses that we run around the place,” Mr Schultz said.

"We found that we were picking people up and bringing them into town just so they could get a pizza, a case of beer or something like that.

"Let's make this official and start delivering food to people rather than bringing them into town.”

At the moment, customers first order what they want by calling a participating business and requests it to be delivered.

From there, the eatery will process the payment for the food only - the delivery fee is paid separately to a driver from Mr Schultz's company.

Mr Schultz said he had received positive feedback from businesses.

"They were overwhelmed,” he said.

"(They agreed) the town needs this - they were pretty happy about it.”

Most of the eateries at the Agnes Water shopping centres are participating in the service but Mr Schultz believed the number of choices would increase.

"We have a broad range (of food to choose from),” he said.

Customers have also relayed their feedback to Mr Schultz.

"I haven't received any negative feedback about it,” he said.

Mr Schultz is not ruling out the idea of expanding the service outside the Discovery Coast.

"The main reason (for expansion) is to give my drivers more work and offers the town another service,” he said.

"We've got three busy shuttle buses that are running around in circles anyway, so why not deliver food as well?”

There are also plans for a smartphone app to be developed.

Delivery fees start from $10 for the Agnes Water CBD and $15 for Seventeen Seventy and other nearby locations.

More information can be located at 1770shuttle.com or by contacting Agnes Eats at 0491106646.

