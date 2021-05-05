The most outrageous food challenges in Australia
Gross or gourmet - you decide what happens when quantity meets quality.
The challenge: six stacked schnitzels
The restaurant: The Bavarian
Location: 32 outlets around Australia
The name: The Schnitzelmeister
The details: half a dozen chicken schnitzels topped with ham, cheese and sauce. Four sides - such as chips, sauerkraut and potato salads - are included
The cost: $80
The prize: Finish and it's free
The challenge: 2.8 kilograms of pho
The restaurant: District 8
Location: Cabra-Vale Diggers, Cabravale, NSW
The name: What The Pho?
The details: A massive blend of broth and noodles. Just check out the size of the bowls used in the image below
The cost: Free to enter
The prize: a $3000 travel voucher. The current holder is Jesse Freeman pictured here
The challenge: a 1 kilogram doughnut
The restaurant: Kenilworth Bakery
Location: Kenilworth, Queensland
The name: The 1 Kilogram Donut Challenge
The details: Cream, pastry, sugar, repeat
The cost: $20
The prize: Your money back and name on a wall of fame.
View this post on Instagram
The challenge: Six doner kebabs in a row
The restaurant: Ela Yiro, Franklin, ACT
The name: 6 Yiro Challenge
The details: Half a dozen flat-bread wrapped slabs of deliciousness all put away within 60 minutes. You also have to remain in store for 10 minutes afterwards to ensure the food remains, um, inside you
Price: Pay for whatever you eat if you can't complete the challenge
The prize: The meal is free and you get a free yiro every day for a year
View this post on Instagram
The challenge: five kilos of burger
The restaurant: Khartoum Hotel - Cessnock, NSW
The name: The Khartoum Hotel Burger Challenge
The details: A gargantuan monster laden with bacon and onion rings plus sides within 30 minutes
The prize: It starts at $100 and $10 is added for every failed attempt. The last winner pocketed $650
The challenge: 1.2 kilos of steak and a kilo of ribs
The restaurant: Ribs and Rumps - Townsville, Rockhampton, Brisbane and Sydney
The name: Man vs Meat
The details: Leaving aside the gender specific title, bear in mind that you also have to put away 800 grams of fries, 200 grams of onions rings and a garden salad
The cost: $99.95
The prize: Eat for free and a commemorative steak knife
View this post on Instagram
The challenge: a metre (0r two) of pizza
The restaurant: Criniti's - Southbank and Cartlon (Vic), Darling Harbour, Kotara, Castle Hill (NSW)
The name: Metro Mania Pizza Challenge
The details: One metre of pizza in an hour or the two metre version for you and a mate
The cost: $250 for the two metre challenge
The prize: Eat at Criniti's free for a year
View this post on Instagram
The challenge: eight, chilli-laden, ultra hot chicken wings
The restaurant: Lord Of The Wings - Carindale, Qld
The name: The Hot Wings Challenge
The details: You have to sign a waiver, be over 18, no napkins or gloves are allowed and you've got two minutes to finish
The cost: $13.90
The prize: Vouchers for more wings and a place on the wall of flame
View this post on Instagram
See also:
A food critic's most secret travel confession.
20 foods everyone should try in Tokyo.
Australia's best vanilla slice revealed.
Originally published as The 8 most outrageous food challenges in Australia