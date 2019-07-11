The 5 motorists in court this week for drink driving charges

FIVE drink drivers fronted court this week and three motorists blew over the middle alcohol reading.

FIVE drink drivers fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

Of the five, three motorists blew over the middle alcohol reading.

It comes after Gladstone police statistics revealed drink driving crime had risen by 10 per cent over the past 12 months.

Martin Douglas Coote fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court this week with the highest reading of .121 per cent.

Coote was intercepted by police on Jinks St, Miriam Vale.

The 61-year-old was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for five months.

Jodene Lorraine Yow Yeh, 49 returned a reading of.119 per cent when she was intercepted on Dalrymple Dr.

Yow Yeh was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Rakarere Ti Barry Ria returned a reading of .105 per cent after being intercepted on Hanson Rd.

The 44-year-old was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Peter Robert Cowper, 34 was intercepted on the Bruce Highway at Beneraby. He returned a reading of .072 per cent.

Cowper was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Bruce Robert Dickson returned a reading of .066 per cent when he was intercepted on Tannum Sands Rd at Tannum Sands.

The 70-year-old was fined $300 and disqualified for one month.

The penalties faced by motorists vary depending on their personal circumstances, criminal and traffic histories.