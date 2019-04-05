Top 40: QLD’s highest earning sports stars

They're some of Queensland's most recognisable faces and they have the bank account to go along with the fame. MIKE COLMAN reveals our top 40 highest earners in sport in 2019.

In part three of our countdown of Queensland's richest sport stars we see cricket and tennis guns bringing in the big bucks, plus a racing car driver flying under the radar.

20. John Millman (Tennis) - $1.42 million

The ultimate Aussie Battler, the 29-year-old former Brisbane Grammar student has overcome crippling injuries to fight his way into the world top 50, reaching career-high rankings 10 times in 2018 on the way to world number 33 after a quarter-final appearance at the US Open.

His best-ever year saw him collect $1.3 million in prizemoney, plus around $120,000 in sponsorship deals with the likes of equipment and clothing firms Tecnifibre and Lotto, and Australian coffee company Bluestone Lane.

Matt Campbell flies under the radar as one of Queensland’s highest earners. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

19. Matt Campbell (Motor Racing) - $1.45 million

After showing his potential in Formula Ford, winning the Australian Carrera Cup championship in 2016 and making his Supercar debut the following year, the Warwick-born 24-year-old was signed as a junior factory driver for Porsche in Europe.

Last year, driving for the Porsche team owned by actor Patrick Dempsey, he and his two co-drivers from Germany and France won the GTE-Am class of the gruelling Le Mans 24-hours race at the Circuit de la Sarthe in France.

Jamie Whincup earns plenty of his wage from business ventures. Picture: Sarah Reed

18. Jamie Whincup (Motor Racing) - $1.5 million

With a driving contract estimated at $950,000 per season, the 36-year-old seven-time Supercar series champion is the most successful driver in the history of Australian touring cars.

While he doesn't have as many sponsorship deals as some of his fellow drivers he is an astute businessman with interests including a café and car wash on the Gold Coast and a 15 percent share in the Red Bull-sponsored Triple Eight racing team.

Shane Watson is still in demand in the short form game. Picture: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

17. Shane Watson (Cricket) - $1.59 million

Five years ago Ipswich-born Watson, 37, was Australia's highest-paid cricketer with an estimated annual income of $4.5 million.

Although no longer on the Cricket Australia Test and one-day money train, he is still highly sought after as a T20 player, earning $1.08 million in the IPL, $154,000 in the Caribbean Premier League and $160,000 from the Sydney Thunder.

He also has bat and other sponsorships estimated at $200,000 a year.

16. Usman Khawaja (Cricket) - $1.6 million

The Queensland Bulls captain has a $1.2 million Cricket Australia contract which includes his State duties.

In addition he is paid an estimated $80,000 by the Sydney Thunder BBL franchise and can command around $125,000 for a stint in UK county cricket.

The 32-year-old Test regular also has personal sponsorships believed to total around $200,000.

James Courtney’s personal endorsement deals lift his value to $1.65 million. Picture: Tim Hunter

15. James Courtney (Motor Racing) - $1.65 million

The 38-year-old Gold Coast-based 2010 Supercar champion supplements his Walkinshaw Andretti United $900,000 driving contract with significant personal endorsement deals valued at an estimated $750,000 annually.

14. Bernard Tomic (Tennis) - $1.7 million

Despite no shortage of unkind headlines the 26-year-old former world No.17 had a good year money-wise in 2018.

His tennis earnings, including a tournament win in China, were just over $600,000.

He also has equipment deals with Mizumo and Head but it was away from the court where he really aced it.

Tomic claimed he was paid $1 million for his four day stint on 'I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here' allowing him to indulge his passion for property, telling reporters: "I'm buying everything on the Gold Coast."

Cameron Smith is as marketable as ever despite quitting rep footy. Picture: AAP Image/Rohan Thompson

13. Cameron Smith (Rugby League) - $1.75 million

He is no longer Queensland and Australian captain but the 35-year-old Storm stalwart is still a highly marketable commodity.

He earns a reported $1 million per season from the club and has a raft of endorsements and sponsorships, including deals with the NRL, Fox Sports, Nike, Holden and VB which bring in an estimated $750,000 a year.

Israel Folau’s injury kept him from earning more in Japan. Picture: Tony Feder/Getty Images

12. Israel Folau (Rugby) - $1.8 million

In 2015 the former Queensland Origin star signed a contract with Rugby Australia which could have earned him a maximum $2 million a season over three years.

Due to injury he did not take up an option to play in Japan as part of that deal so his earnings were less than the reported amount.

In February this year the 29-year-old signed a four year contract which will see him earn around $1.75 million a season from RA and the NSW Waratahs. He also has a major endorsement deal with Asics.

A lack of big fights this year means Jeff Horn won’t earn nearly as much as he did in 2018. Picture: Sarah Marshall

11. Jeff Horn (Boxing) - $2.1 million

The former Acacia Ridge schoolteacher earned around $1 million for his world title win over Manny Pacquaio in July 2017 and almost as much for defending it against Englishman Gary Corcoran five months later.

Last year's loss to Terence Crawford and 96-second win over Anthony Mundine each netted him a reported $2.5 million.

The 31-year-old's ability to continue earning big money will depend on his success against high quality opponents over the next 12 months, possibly starting with a bid for a second world title against American Rob Brant in Brisbane in May.