The 4 motorists in court for drink driving
FOUR motorists fronted court for drink driving this week.
Keifer Lee Stewart was intercepted at Biloela on the Dawson Hwy for a blood alcohol sample breath test.
He returned a reading of .169 per cent. Stewart, 26 was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Cory Stuart Butcher, 26 returned a reading of .152 per cent on the Bruce Hwy at Benaraby.
Butcher was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Reece Errol Canham returned a reading of .111 per cent on Dawson Rd at Gladstone.
The 41-year-old was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for three months.
Bo Lennart Bergstrom, 73 blew .101 per cent on Wilmott Rd at Mount Larcom.
Bergstrom was fined $650 and disqualified for three months. Penalties may vary depending on a person's history.