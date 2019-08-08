The 4 motorists in court for drink driving

FOUR motorists fronted court for drink driving this week.

Keifer Lee Stewart was intercepted at Biloela on the Dawson Hwy for a blood alcohol sample breath test.

He returned a reading of .169 per cent. Stewart, 26 was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Cory Stuart Butcher, 26 returned a reading of .152 per cent on the Bruce Hwy at Benaraby.

Butcher was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Reece Errol Canham returned a reading of .111 per cent on Dawson Rd at Gladstone.

The 41-year-old was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Bo Lennart Bergstrom, 73 blew .101 per cent on Wilmott Rd at Mount Larcom.

Bergstrom was fined $650 and disqualified for three months. Penalties may vary depending on a person's history.