Nominate a local business now for Best in Business 2018

DARRYL Branthwaite strongly supports the 2018 Best In Business Awards and urges locals to nominate businesses they support.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd is a major sponsor of this year's awards and CEO Mr Branthwaite said he wanted Gladstone residents to look at the variety of nomination categories available.

"The awards are about celebrating those who are thought of with businesses and individuals," he said.

"We can reward businesses who are doing well but also other categories like Gladstone gymnastics who won an award last year.

"When gymnastics have events they bring people in and attract them to our region and it's a great community organisation."

Gladstone Gymnastics Club administrator Amy Dew said she was excited about winning last year's Not For Profit category and wanted to get the word out to support this year's business awards.

"Absolutely we were happy about winning the award and grateful to the support we received from the nominations," she said.

The popular gymnastics business has been engaged with the Gladstone community for over 40 years.

"It's good to be recognised with this award," Ms Dew said.

"These awards recognise the hard work Gladstone businesses do.

"Our community club helps to build confidence and life skills with its members."

Nomination forms for Best In Business will be printed in The Observer on three weekdays and every Saturday. Entries close September 22.