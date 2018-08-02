Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Gymnastics Amy Dew and GAPDL CEO Darryl Branthwaite.
Gladstone Gymnastics Amy Dew and GAPDL CEO Darryl Branthwaite. Mike Richards GLA010818BEST
News

Nominate a local business now for Best in Business 2018

Glen Porteous
by
2nd Aug 2018 4:30 AM

DARRYL Branthwaite strongly supports the 2018 Best In Business Awards and urges locals to nominate businesses they support.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd is a major sponsor of this year's awards and CEO Mr Branthwaite said he wanted Gladstone residents to look at the variety of nomination categories available.

"The awards are about celebrating those who are thought of with businesses and individuals," he said.

"We can reward businesses who are doing well but also other categories like Gladstone gymnastics who won an award last year.

"When gymnastics have events they bring people in and attract them to our region and it's a great community organisation."

Gladstone Gymnastics Club administrator Amy Dew said she was excited about winning last year's Not For Profit category and wanted to get the word out to support this year's business awards.

"Absolutely we were happy about winning the award and grateful to the support we received from the nominations," she said.

The popular gymnastics business has been engaged with the Gladstone community for over 40 years.

"It's good to be recognised with this award," Ms Dew said.

"These awards recognise the hard work Gladstone businesses do.

"Our community club helps to build confidence and life skills with its members."

Nomination forms for Best In Business will be printed in The Observer on three weekdays and every Saturday. Entries close September 22.

Related Items

best in business awards gapdl gladstone area promotion and development limited gladstone gymnastics club not for profit groups pcyc pcyc gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Talented country musicians join forces on Queensland tour

    Talented country musicians join forces on Queensland tour

    News Megan Cooper says her music is all about story-telling.

    Tilapia invasion fears in Gladstone waterways tested

    Tilapia invasion fears in Gladstone waterways tested

    Environment FBA has released results to its recent Environmental DNA sampling.

    Power station denies report's claim it will close by 2029-30

    Power station denies report's claim it will close by 2029-30

    Business NRG confirms power station won't close in next 12 years.

    Photographer looks for subjects as they say goodbye to home

    Photographer looks for subjects as they say goodbye to home

    News When your house is no longer home: Capturing a sense of place.

    Local Partners