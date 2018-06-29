The $15000 project with a million dollar view

THROWING SHADE: Wade Hughes, Sharon Triffett and Neil Smith under the new outdoor shelter.

EDENVALE aged care facility residents have been given a little more room to enjoy the million-dollar views from their outdoor kiosk area.

Gladstone Rotary president Wade Hughes said his club's latest project was a year in the making.

"We're always looking for worthy projects," he said.

"We spoke to members of the club who said there was need for a shelter at Edenvale.

"We investigated and found that the entertaining area around the kiosk is used by families visiting loved ones at lunchtimes and on weekends but it was very small."

Fellow Rotarian Neil Smith said the new 13x4m shelter gave residents and visitors a lot more room to enjoy the outdoors in comfort.

"There was only one little area that only had two tables and a few chairs," he said.

"Now they've got this large verandah overlooking the harbour to watch the ships come and go."

Blue Care integrated services manager Sharon Triffett was put in charge of all the documentation needed to get the project off the ground.

"Tim Churchill and his team from The Shed Company did a great job," she said.

"It really is a million-dollar view."

Mr Hughes said the project was paid for from the proceeds of last year's annual Rotary Swap Meet at the Historical Village.

"Last year's entry fees provided the bulk of the money we needed to fund this extension," he said.

"So the people who went to that swap have given this gift to Gladstone's retirees."

The next Rotary Swap Meet will be held on August 11.