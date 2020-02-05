Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mackay police have issued $14,000 in fines for the same offence in just five days.
Mackay police have issued $14,000 in fines for the same offence in just five days.
News

The $14,000 phone calls you’re still willing to take

Tara Miko
5th Feb 2020 3:56 PM | Updated: 5:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACKAY drivers' inability to put down the phone when behind the wheel has boosted the state's coffers by $14,000 in five days.

Police across the district issued 14 fines to drivers using mobile phones between February 1 and noon Wednesday, with those motorists left paying the hefty bill for being distracted.

Collectively, drivers have been stripped of 56 demerit points.

Despite the widespread publicity on the increased penalties for motorists using phones while driving, Mackay police have seen a slight increase in the past five days compared to the same period last year.

New penalties were enforced from February 1, and fines increased from $400 and three points, to $1000 and four points for the offence.

Despite the widespread campaign informing motorists of the changes, Mackay police have nabbed four more drivers this year than for the same period in 2019.

Police issued 10 fines for the offence between February 1-5 last year.

mackay district police mobile phone offences
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Not so sweet: The trials of growing mangoes in drought

        premium_icon Not so sweet: The trials of growing mangoes in drought

        News The drought made last mango season an exercise in persistence and frustration for growers around Gladstone.

        Coal ship detained amid coronavirus fears

        premium_icon Coal ship detained amid coronavirus fears

        Breaking The vessel left China for Gladstone on January 19.

        Restore More hosts first fundraising gala

        premium_icon Restore More hosts first fundraising gala

        News AN inaugural fundraising night for a Gladstone group promoting awareness of breast...

        Closing arguments in curious cattle theft case

        premium_icon Closing arguments in curious cattle theft case

        Crime The magistrate is expected to deliver her verdict in early March.