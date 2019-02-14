The 14 motorists fined for drink driving this week
THOUSANDS of dollars in fines were handed out this week with 14 motorists fronting court on drink driving charges.
John Hough was intercepted on Hanson Rd and returned a reading of .056%.
The 69-year-old was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for four months.
Jade Lesli Glen, 25, .095%, $600 fine, three month disqualification
Lucas Wilson, 46, .055%, $400 fine, two month disqualification
Nicholas Kossatch, 49 .078%, $500 fine, three month disqualification
Aaron Laurence Smith, 34, .062%, $400 fine, one month disqualification
Melissa Jane, 42, .073%, $500 fine and one month disqualification
Kohan William Langanke, 26, .106%, $800 fine, six month disqualification
Markeeta Selmes, 43, .06%, $400 fine, one month disqualification
Jeffrey Lee Palo, 27, .027%, $1000 fine, nine month disqualification
Katrina Ann Karhula, 54, .079%, $400 fine, one month disqualification
Ross Edward Randles, 39, .079%, $300 fine, two month disqualification
Casey-Lee Hogan, 27, .054%, $300 fine, three month disqualification
Nathan John Barker, 27, .055%, $450 fine, one month disqualification
Ajithkumar Vijendrakumar, 31, .137%, $1400 fine, six month disqualification
Disqualification periods and fine amounts may vary depending on a defendant's criminal history.