The 14 motorists fined for drink driving this week

THOUSANDS of dollars in fines were handed out this week with 14 motorists fronting court on drink driving charges.

John Hough was intercepted on Hanson Rd and returned a reading of .056%.

The 69-year-old was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Jade Lesli Glen, 25, .095%, $600 fine, three month disqualification

Lucas Wilson, 46, .055%, $400 fine, two month disqualification

Nicholas Kossatch, 49 .078%, $500 fine, three month disqualification

Aaron Laurence Smith, 34, .062%, $400 fine, one month disqualification

Melissa Jane, 42, .073%, $500 fine and one month disqualification

Kohan William Langanke, 26, .106%, $800 fine, six month disqualification

Markeeta Selmes, 43, .06%, $400 fine, one month disqualification

Jeffrey Lee Palo, 27, .027%, $1000 fine, nine month disqualification

Katrina Ann Karhula, 54, .079%, $400 fine, one month disqualification

Ross Edward Randles, 39, .079%, $300 fine, two month disqualification

Casey-Lee Hogan, 27, .054%, $300 fine, three month disqualification

Nathan John Barker, 27, .055%, $450 fine, one month disqualification

Ajithkumar Vijendrakumar, 31, .137%, $1400 fine, six month disqualification

Disqualification periods and fine amounts may vary depending on a defendant's criminal history.