The 10 building giants driving Queensland’s Covid revival

Hutchinson, Wagner, Gardner, Percival and Power - just some of the names that are set to help Queensland build itself out of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Queensland prides itself on having a stable of family-owned builders with strong balance sheets and more than 200 years of combined experience under their tool belts.

From the historic Breakfast Creek Hotel, built by Woollam Constructions in 1889, to the state-of-the-art Wellcamp Airport carved out of the Toowoomba plains by the Wagner brothers in 2014, Queensland has the know-how to take advantage of economic growth opportunities.

Scott Hutchinson, boss of the 109-year-old Hutchinson Builders, said the state's effective control of the pandemic put it in the box seat in terms of recovery.

"We have no Covid-19 here and people want to spend money," said Mr Hutchinson.

"The only problem is I fear the boom will cause a shortage of labour and increasing material costs."

John Wagner at the Wellcamp Airport, just outside Toowoomba Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen

Denis Wagner, one of the brothers behind Queensland's concrete empire, is also upbeat about the future of Queensland with events like the 2030 Olympics set to boost growth.

Mr Wagner said all levels of government in Australia were starting to develop plans to rescue the economy, primarily by ­increasing public spending on infrastructure.

Large infrastructure and resources projects including Inland Rail and Cross River Rail were already boosting demand for the concrete made by the family business.

Scott Power, who heads the billion-dollar construction company BMD Group, said a steady stream of infrastructure projects would help Queensland as it came out of Covid-19.

"This is southeast Queensland's time to shine with strong interstate migration returning and people seeing home affordability here as a big plus," said Mr Power.

Cross River Rail workers Alena Conrads and Francesco Anghetti in the tunnel. Picture: Peter Wallis

He said the HomeBuilder subsidies had been good for the company's subdivision projects as builders brought forward new projects. BMD also was working on mega projects such as Inland Rail, Cross River Rail and the Townsville Northern Access Project.

Mr Power said it was important governments did not give all the work to top tier companies and included family-owned companies such as BMD in new projects.

"It is encouraging that the State Government is breaking up projects to give a better deal for smaller contractors," he said.

"Queensland has a core of companies like Hutchies, BMD and Wagners that are all family owned. It is important that we maintain our sovereign capacity." He said the uptick in construction meant labour shortages had become an issue with about 100 roles vacant across the company nationally.

McNab managing director Michael McNab said that over the past year the Toowoomba construction firm's forward workbook had increased considerably.

"We have 40 building projects worth around $800 million underway or about to commence," said Mr McNab. "We have incredible long-term clients across all sectors, but have seen significant growth in the industrial warehouse, food processing and residential sectors".

SCOTT HUTCHINSON - HUTCHINSON BUILDERS

Founded by Mr Hutchinson's great-grandfather in 1911, Hutchinson is now

Australia's largest privately owned building company with annual revenue approaching $3 billion. Mr Hutchinson says the company's turnover has doubled since 2014 as it worked on a growing number of high-rise office and residential buildings around the country.

Scott Hutchinson.

"We prefer steady times." said Mr Hutchinson. who is chairman of the company and well known for his philanthropy, particularly work opportunities for indigenous people, and his support for the local music scene through the Fortitude Music Hall.

Hutchinson Builders, affectionately known as Hutchies, built the 3500-capacity music hall to provide a venue for live acts after the old Festival Hall concert venue was demolished. Known as a "music tragic" Mr Hutchison has 18,000 songs on his smart phone, an impressive electric guitar collection, and is the patron of QMusic.

THE WAGNER BROTHERS

Toowoomba's Wagner family grew a single concreting plant 30 years ago into a multinational company. The Wagners - including brothers John, Denis, Neill and Joe - were inducted into the Queensland Business Leaders Hall of Fame in 2018 in recognition of the family's key role in completing challenging infrastructure projects nationally and internationally. That included Wellcamp Airport near Toowoomba, the first public airport built in Australia in the past half-century.

John Wagner

The firm also has taken on many international construction projects, including in subzero temperatures in Sakhalin, Russia. Wagners non-executive director John Wagner said the business was still proudly a regionally headquartered company. "We started with one concreting plant in 1989 and now are a multinational operation," John Wagner said. Wagners is supplying precast concrete tunnel segments to Cross River Rail and also is helping build the Carmichael Mine Project in Queensland.

CRAIG PERCIVAL - WOOLLAM CONSTRUCTIONS

Craig Percival came up through the ranks of the building trade, from labourer to foreman and finally the top management job at what is Queensland's oldest privately owned builder. "One of the reasons I wanted to be a builder is because I believe the majority of people in the construction industry are typically just decent people who like working together," said Mr Percival.

Craig Percival

Woollam, which has been around since 1884 and built the iconic Breakfast Creek Hotel, now regularly completes commercial and government projects around the country. Mr Percival, who joined the company as a young building cadet in the late 1980s, says it's not about winning a job with the lowest price but focusing on core business values such as reliability, service and quality. "We have to realise that winning is making a profit margin that ensures a business can run sustainably," says Percival. "Project competition in the current environment suggests that it's usually a race to provide the lowest price. But there is a better way: it comes down to trust, relationships and working together."

NICK GARDNER - FKG GROUP

The Wagners are not the only big construction family to come out of Toowoomba.

FKG Group, started by carpenter Francis Kevin Gardner in the 1970s, has grown to a $700 million building empire with 800 employees. FKG says it is surviving in an increasingly tough construction sector because of its focus on diversification across civil and commercial projects. Francis Gardner's grandson Nick Gardner, who heads the business as managing director, said the company was now planning to expand into southern states.

Nick Gardner of FKG Constructions. Picture AAP/David Clark

"We have been successful because we have continued to reinvent the business," said Mr Gardner, whose father Gary remains involved as executive chairman. "We have experienced a lot of low points, but we always had the ability to turn things around."

He said the booming coal seam gas industry was a big factor in the company's growth over the past decade. "We started doing work on roads, desalination ponds and other related infrastructure," said Mr Gardner. "It helped transform the business." Nick Gardner grew up working on building sites during the school holidays.

DARREN WALLIS - GJ GARDNER HOMES

Mr Wallis joined GJ Gardner Homes in 1994 as an accountant involved in the daily running of the company that in 2019 was ranked in the top five largest builders in Australia and the largest builder in New Zealand. Under his watch, GJ Gardner Homes expanded in the US as the housing market in the world's largest economy started to boom.

Darren Wallis of GJ Gardner

The company appointed its first US franchise in California in 2005, with the Global Financial Crisis and a collapse in the country's housing finance sector hitting three years later. "It was tough initially as there were people going broke left, right and centre," said Mr Wallis, who based himself in the US during the initial US start-up. "Now there are some areas of the country where the housing market is booming."

SCOTT POWER - BMD GROUP

Queensland rich-lister Mick Power last year handed over the reins of the billion-dollar construction company he founded more than 40 year ago to his son Scott.

Mr Power founded BMD Group in 1979 with his wife Denise, building it into Australia's largest civil engineering, construction and design business with 1700 employees and revenue of $1.5 billion. Its recent projects include the new parallel runway at Brisbane Airport and the Inland Rail being built from Melbourne to Brisbane.

Scott Power, of BMD Group.

Mr Power said it was now time to transition to new leadership in the business. "Scott has worked alongside me at BMD for 25 years and has held a range of roles in the organisation both in Queensland and New South Wales," Mr Power said. Mr Power said that at the start he and his wife often worked 12 hour-days, six days a week with the company making a profit of only $800 in the first year. Scott Power said he was enormously proud of what his parents had achieved with many of the company's long-term employees.

LAURENCE LANCINI - LANCINI GROUP

The founder and managing director of the diversified property group started as a home builder in Townsville over 35 years ago and had overseen the company's expansion into all aspects of construction and property development across Queensland.

Laurence Lancini

Its portfolio now includes retail shopping centres, commercial offices, large-format retail centres and industrial properties. Mr Lancini was also the chairman of the North Queensland Cowboys, the rugby league club that is the heart of the region. Lancini was one of the driving forces behind the new Townsville Stadium now under construction, as well as the Cowboys team that won the 2015 NRL title.

MICHAEL MCNAB - MCNAB

Founded in 1996 in Toowoomba, McNab is now one of the largest private construction companies in Queensland. The company says maintaining 'country' values had stood it in good stead over the years and it has kept its business model the same -find the absolute best people who hold the same values and deliver new projects for Australia's leading brands.

McNab has an annual turnover in excess of $400 million and regularly work on projects up to $120 million in value. Post Covid-19, the company boasts it has a strong workbook across a diverse range of sectors and geographies.

Michael McNab.

"When we first started out, my vision was to make building an enjoyable experience for our clients. Fast forward to today and I think we've achieved that, which makes me extremely proud of our culture and the team we have" says founder Michael McNab.

MIKE TOMKINS - TOMKINS COMMERCIAL

The third-generation builder heads the family owned and operated construction company that has been operating since 1993.

The Brisbane-based company constructs a wide variety of residential, commercial, industrial, and retail projects for clients including QUT, Brisbane City Council and Port of Brisbane.

Mr Tomkins said he placed great value in his family's tradition of builders, which dates back more than 70 years.

Mike Tomkins on the worksite of the Silk One residential tower. Pic Peter Wallis

From a young man learning his trade under his father's tutelage, he has taken his strong understanding of building practices and developed one of the state's most successful commercial building companies.

When starting out, Mike wanted to build his own legacy but remain committed to the family values that have held the Tomkins name in good stead in the building trade since 1951. Mr Tomkins said the company, which employed 180 people, placed a great focus on the safety of its workforce with big investments in training. "This focus has been reinforced during Covid," he said. Tomkins Commercial has a steady pipeline of projects coming out the pandemic and was currently working on the Silk One residential high rise at Woolloongabba and the Qantas simulator terminal at Brisbane Airport.

TIM BARTHOLOMAEUS - DIXON HOMES

Owned by ASX-listed Tamawood, Dixon has been in the building business since 1959 and built homes for close to 70,000 Australians. Tamawood posted a profit of $3.15 million in the last six months of 2020, a 78 per cent increase that boosted by HomeBuilder grants.

Mr Bartholomaeus has been with the group since 1996 commencing as a building designer. Since 2001 he held a number of management positions including design and estimating manager and construction manager. He was chief operating officer from 2010 until his appointment as managing director in 2014.

Originally published as The 10 building giants driving Queensland's COVID revival