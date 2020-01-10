That’s the spirit for Pengelly’s horse

SPIRITED HORSE: Gladstone trainer Phil Pengelly with his gelding Sequalo's Spirit which will race on Saturday. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

HORSE RACING: Saturday will mark 70 weeks and one day, or 491 days since Sequalo’s Spirit raced competitively.

Just to get back in this afternoon’s 1072m Calliope Central Bowls Club Class B Handicap in race four at 3.17pm will be quite the achievement at the rescheduled 108th Calliope Jockey Club Gold Cup Meeting.

“He had a tendon injury and it was not a good one to have,” Sequalo’s Spirit Gladstone trainer Phillip Pengelly said.

“The most recent meet was way back on September 14 of 2018.”

That was in Ipswich where the five-year-old gelding finished fifth.

Sequalo’s Spirit had strong races in the two meets prior with a third on the Gold Coast and second on the Sunny Coast.

Pengelly has no expectations in a race that will feature fellow Gladstone trainer Lee Kiernan’s La Celastina.

“He has done a hell of a lot of swimming seven minutes each time during the morning and again at night,” Pengelly said of the recovery program.

“He has also done some work on the treadmill.”

Pengelly said the Gold Cup is always a showpiece on the Central Queensland racing calendar.

“It’s usually a massive day and the track at Calliope looks impressive.”

Kiernan will also have his mare Bettygee in race two’s 1000m Ulton QTIS Maiden Plate at 2.02pm.

Gates open at 11am and there will be on course betting, bar and food, fashions for mum and Fashions on the Field, camping is allowed on the grounds.

A courtesy will run to and from the Calliope Central Bowls Club.

GREAT DAY OUT

WHEN: Saturday

GATES OPEN: 11am

WHERE: Calliope Jockey Club racetrack

WHAT ELSE? On-course betting, bar and food, kids’ entertainment, five-race program, camping on ground