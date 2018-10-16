'That's crazy': Gladstone votes for favourite barber shop

Husband and wife team Matt Peterson and Michelle Eaton from Crown2Reign, which has been voted as Gladstone's best hairdresser.

Husband and wife team Matt Peterson and Michelle Eaton from Crown2Reign, which has been voted as Gladstone's best hairdresser. Matt Taylor GLA290718HAIR

THE people have spoken, and Crown2Reign has been voted again as Gladstone's most popular barber shop.

Run by couple Matt Petersen and Michelle Eaton, with a combined 33 years of experience, the barber shop was mentioned 159 times out of 258 votes, when The Observer asked its Facebookers to name the best barber.

Matt was stunned when The Observer informed him of the result, which showed they had gained plenty of praise for their customer service and professionalism.

"That's crazy!" he said.

"I knew there was quite a few ... but didn't have really any idea that there was that many.

"I was blown away by that."

The New Zealand barber started his career after a bad hair cut 18 years ago, and opened Crown2Reign in Gladstone four years ago.

"I bought a set of clippers, and cut my own hair for a while," he said.

"Then I became the guy that cut everybody else's hair, and it just went from there."

Matt and Michelle's clients not only come in for a haircut, but also for the community aspect, with clients becoming friends of the couple and eventually "becoming family".

"We know everything about each other," Matt said.

"A lot of the guys and girls come in for a yarn.

"As well as the haircut, they come in for the time out they get.

"Someone to listen to, I think."

Matt encourages people who haven't tried Crown2Reign for their haircut needs to drop by their shop.

"Come in and give us a try," he said.

"I guarantee you won't be disappointed."