That canes: No council plans to cull toads

Gladstone resident Natasha Wilson snapped this photo of her daughter holding baby toads last week.

WITH summer on its way, the Gladstone region is expected to record a seasonal increase in cane toad numbers along with other pests.

Despite the expected influx, Gladstone Regional Council said there were no legislative requirements to control them and no targeted eradication or control programs.

Deputy Mayor Kahn Goodluck, council’s representative on the management committee of Capricorn Pest Management Group, raised the annual Toad Busters program.

“Council undertakes several initiatives to control the cane toad population in the region,” Cr Goodluck said.

“A popular initiative is the annual Toad Busters program, which typically runs over a 12-week period each summer and involves weekly evening sessions at local parks throughout the region.”

During the 2019 Toad Busters season, Council collaborated with the Fitzroy Basin Association and Conservation Volunteers Australia to trial the use of Toadinator traps in Gladstone parks.

“The Toadinator traps are designed to attract and trap cane toads and have a light and sound attractor,” he said.

“The starting date for the 2020/21 Toad Busters season is still to be confirmed.”

Another collaboration in the 2018/19 Toad Buster season saw Council sign on as affiliate members to the University of Queensland Cane Toad Challenge and trialled the use of baited tadpole traps.

“The technology uses baits that contain cane toad pheromones in conjunction with traps to remove cane toad tadpoles from waterways,” Cr Goodluck said.

“Unfortunately, we’re not able to supply baits to the public due to the strict terms and conditions from the UQ.”

Cr Goodluck encouraged residents to participate in the annual Toad Busters event to learn more about how to safely remove toads from the environment.

“If residents wish to undertake their own cane toad control, they are encouraged to euthanise and dispose of any toads caught in a humane and safe way,” he said.

“There are commercially available products available, for example HOPSTOP, that have been developed specifically to euthanise toads.

“It can be purchased at hardware stores and is sprayed directly onto the toad to euthanise it. “The dead toad can be disposed of by wrapping it and placing in your wheelie bin.”