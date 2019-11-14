‘Thanks just isn’t enough’: Woman watches fireys save home

The screenshot of Jayne Riley's home from Channel 7 coverage at Grapetree which showed firefighters had saved the property from the bushfire threat.

FROM 1300km away in the state's far north, future Pechey resident Jayne Riley was able to watch firefighters save her home from the bushfires yesterday.

In Townsville and transfixed to coverage of the unfolding situation, Mrs Riley's daughter was able to pinpoint their Sewell Rd home at Grapetree.

Their home was safe but the bushfire encroached on her new property, with a pool pump shed and water tank destroyed in the fire.

"My husband (Paul) is living in the house and we're in the process of selling up our Townville property," Mrs Riley said.

"He is there on his own."

Mr Riley spent the night at a co-worker's house as Pechey residents were told to leave due to the bushfire threat.

He was able to return to the property today.

Mrs Riley said it was a "blessing" they hadn't moved everything south, including four dogs, seven horses, three cats and two birds.

"If we had moved, we would have only just moved and it would have been a nightmare because we haven't built up that community network," she said.

The future Darling Downs resident said she was in awe of the firefighting effort, and could do nothing but praise the actions of those on the ground.

"They are awesome," she said.

"I was terrified living up here, thinking of my husband.

"The Hampton Rural Fire brigade, what they put on their Facebook page, allowed me to know they were doing the best they could.

"The house could have burnt to the ground, and so be it as long as no-one was in it.

"That didn't happen.

"Thank you just doesn't seem enough."

The family hopes to settle into their new home in Pechey in the New Year.