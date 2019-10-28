Thank you, sponsors

Ros Newberry, Kathy Neilsen and Pat Perry at the Pink Ribbon Breakfast.

MEMBERS of the Gladstone Branch of Cancer Council Queensland held our Pink Ribbon Breakfast on October 11 and wish to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to our following sponsors:

• Major sponsor Yaralla Sports Club (Liz Carruthers) who together with Chair Covers 4 Hire (Zeta Ware) again created a delightful atmosphere for the morning

• Our fabulous major raffle 'Holiday on Heron Island' prize was won by thrilled Tasmanian visitor Anne Dickens and our sincere thanks to first-time major sponsor Aldesta Group (Karen Sweeney)

• Shell's QGC Business Employee Grant donated to the cause, thank you Shell (Yatin Kulkarni)

• Also, thanks to NRG (Evie Higgins) for your additional kind donation

• Ticket outlets Tea Leaf Clothing and My State Bank. My State also donated services of their skilled staff, thank you (Lisa Yasso)

• Media partners Channel 7, The Observer and about 50 minor Gladstone region business sponsors gave generous support to the event

• Guest speaker Greg Bray. His talk was laced with humour of his own personal experience growing up in Gladstone

• MC Liz Cunningham who always gives freely of her time

• Last not least, a HUGE thank you to all our guests for supporting CCQ.

Look forward to meeting you all again at CCQ's Pink Ribbon Breakfast in 2020.