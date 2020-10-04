“Thank you”: Rugby president’s heartfelt message

Joshua Noovao will win the 2020 Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats Player’s Player award on presentation night in a week’s time.

THE Gladstone Goats Rugby Union Club president issued a passionate thank you to the club and its supporters on Saturday.

While speaking to The Observer about the GRUFC Goats upcoming 2020 presentation night, Seamus O’Connor said his piece.

“Just thank you at the moment, thank you for being such a tight group of guys and girls” he said.

“The girls especially have such a tight bond at the moment, it is really great to see, and really appreciate the enthusiasm they have for the club and each other.”

Mr O’Connor said he was looking forward to relaxing with his teammates after a hugely successful season where they were beaten grand finalists.

“17 awards will be handed out on the night in total, including men’s and women’s Best Forward and back and Best and Fairest,” he said.

“Most tries, most points and rookie of the year are some of the other categories too.

Mr O’Connor revealed that Joshua Novaao would receive the Player’s player award after he collected the most votes from his teammates.

“He is an absolute machine who would make 30 per cent of our overall tackles out of 15 men on the field per game,” Mr O’Connor said.

“He was my second row partner all season and is so physical in defence.”

The GRUFC Goats Men’s side does not need to worry about trying to retain troops, with Mr O’Connor receiving word from several players that they will be back.

“There is actually a few players that have called me and said they are guaranteed to play next year,” he said.

“One of those players includes the captain of the Solomon Islands test side Paul Tema, our best export player ever.”

The GRUFC Goats 2020 presentation night will be held at the Grand Hotel Gladstone from 6pm on Saturday, October 10.