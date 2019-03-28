'Thank you': House fire victim grateful for help

OPEN ARMS: People have responded to an online call for help by house-fire victim Wayne Walsh, who is pictured with his two dogs Stanley and Molly.

THE generosity of strangers has overwhelmed former Toolooa resident Wayne Walsh.

When his house was destroyed by fire at 11.35am on March 13 he lost everything but the clothes on his back.

Mr Walsh said he was not at his house when police informed him of what had happened.

"It was pretty devastating,” Mr Walsh said.

"I didn't believe it at first but when I got there I just had to watch as it burnt down.”

Mr Walsh lost sentimental photos and memorabilia from his grandfather in the blaze.

Fortunately his two dogs Stanley and Molly escaped unharmed thanks to the efforts of emergency crews.

"The firefighters were able to get them out,” Mr Walsh said.

A week before the fire vandals destroyed parts of the house's interior.

"They smashed all the holes in the walls,” Mr Walsh said.

He was placed in accommodation by the Department of Housing and Public Works until a new place could be organised.

But at the beginning of this week, Mr Walsh move into a new house in West Gladstone.

With no possessions to his name, Mr Walsh had to start all over again.

While he had assistance from Centrelink and the Salvation Army to get back on his feet, Mr Walsh decided to post for help on Facebook community pages.

The amount of feedback to his post has overwhelmed him.

"I got a lot of responses,” he said.

"They gave me a lot. People helped me and gave me things like furniture and a bed.

"It was really nice of them, it really helped me a lot.”

Mr Walsh was touched by the kindness and generosity of people whom he had never met.

He was also put in touch with the Gladstone Gathering Group, which specialises in providing furniture for free to those in need.

"I'd just like to thank those people,” Mr Walsh said.

"Thank you and God bless you for the help. I really appreciate what you have done (for me).”

Mr Walsh also expressed gratitude to the firefighters who attempted to save his home.