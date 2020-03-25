‘Thank you for your understanding’: Islands close to guests

HERON and Wilson Islands will be closed until at least April 30.

Owner Aldesta Hotels confirmed closure of the two Southern Great Barrier Reef Resorts via Facebook and said it was of the “utmost importance” that everyone remained safe and followed government advice.

Guests booked to visit from now until the end of April are being contacted.

Those who booked through a travel agent or third-party provider should contact them regarding the arrangements.

“Currently we plan to recommence welcoming guests to Heron Island from 1 May, 2020, however we will be closely monitoring this situation and reviewing this in line with the Australian Government recommendations,” they said.

“Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to welcoming you to Heron Island as soon as we can.”