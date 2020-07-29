Thank the COVID shuffle to feel human again

People pass a warning sign while exercising in Melbourne during the second COVID-19 lockdown. Picture: David Crosling

In these times of social distancing and awkwardness, let's not forget to say thankyou.

I have been encountering people who step back and let me exit a store doorway.

They stop and give way while walking toward each other on a narrow pathway.

They give you a wide berth when you step forward to take your coffee from the counter.

Let's be aware and acknowledge these thoughtful acts and not treat each other like lepers. Give them a nod of the head and say a simple "thankyou".

It breaks the ice of COVID awkwardness and makes both of you feel human again, if only for a moment.

CRAIG PARKER, Mountain Creek

How much more can a koala bear?

Federal member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien has recently distributed a glossy brochure of his widespread achievements.

It is titled Fairfax Annual Report 2019/2020 Summary.

It is noted that he is the "chair" for the parliamentary inquiry into bushfires and the "chair" of the parliamentary inquiry into feral and domestic cats.

Why he is the "chair" of the parliamentary inquiry into "nuclear energy" when he resides on the sunshine-blessed Sunshine Coast is puzzling.

He is also "chair" of the Standing Committee on Environment and Energy.

What I am driving at under this barrage of "chair responsibilities" is the need for a much more proactive involvement in our endangered species and environmental protection.

Mr O'Brien's heavy involvement and assumed pride in rampant development projects, especially highway priorities, over more pressing public transportation/ climate change emergencies is evident.

More evident is the lack of interest or involvement in unique Australian activities such as koala and other native species protection.

Somehow I can never be enthused over some idle millions spent on highways, overpasses, and such "developments" that conservative politicians assume are projects that keep us in line with road works in Los Angeles and Tokyo.

They simply make us like them whereas funds and mobilisation to protect koalas and their diminishing habitats make us more Australian.

Australian Conservation Fund analyst James Trezise asserts that even under clear state and federal regulations, Australia is failing to implement the necessary protection of our threatened species.

Queensland is removing koala habitat faster than in 2012 when an independent survey alerted the community to the problem.

Cars kill more koalas than dogs, because their tree homes are torn down for cars which are false legs protected for otherwise healthy humans. Something is terribly wrong with our identity and culture?

MICHAEL HENDERSON, Maroochydore

Utopian dreams with no vision

Regarding Michael Henderson's letter Name change was needed in which he lambastes "authoritarian culture hawks".

He says; "I refer of course to Jones, Credlin, Bolt, Gleeson and Devine who find any sensible cultural amendment to historical oppressive symbols, phrases, or blokey and matey slang as a slippery slope in freedom of speech. Yes, this gallery of galahs find oppressive 'free speech' more important than real social and cultural freedoms for all".

In the classic political left manner, he congratulates Stephen Hagan for forcing a Canadian company to change the name of Coon cheese, knowing that the name has no link to any ethnic grouping or race.

But, that the progressive or should I call it regressive left.

Mr Henderson and I have been butting heads for years over his opinion and comment as he drifts in a woke vacuum, pushing his progressive socialist Utopian beliefs with any suggestions of improving and advancing the betterment of humanity.

He is always negative without vision.

Since Whitlam's election in 1972, politics in Australia has widened and increased in toxicity. Today it is bordering on aggressive hatred by some.

Of course, Labor's Gillard crawled in bed with the extremist left movement called the Australian Greens with deals enabling her and Labor to form a government.

That "partnership" is now unbreakable as each party relies on the other for voter support.

We as a nation are between a rock and a hard space by way of substantive governance.

There is no end in sight of returning to bipartisanship between opponents in government for the betterment of all.

Mr Henderson's letter demonstrates this political chasm as he rails against all who do not agree with or support his dreams that proved to be a nightmare for hundreds of Australians who left for South America to create their Utopia in 1922.

BOB BUICK, Mountain Creek