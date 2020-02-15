Thaiday: 'I can see and feel what Darius is going through’

Former Broncos skipper Sam Thaiday has been there, done that.

Former Broncos skipper Sam Thaiday has been there, done that.

FORMER Brisbane Broncos captain Sam Thaiday has weighed in on Darius Boyd's demotion from the top job, saying it comes down to consistency on the field.

Drawing on his own experience being dropped as captain of the club in 2014, the retired NRL star said he supported coach Anthony Seibold's decision to appoint Alex Glenn as Broncos captain, in place of Boyd, because he was "one of our more consistent players over a long period of time" and a "very likeable person".

"It's a big change at the Brisbane Broncos. And it's probably come about because of a few inconsistencies in Darius' game last year," Thaiday said, speaking on Nova 106.9's weekend show, Thank God it's Thaiday, on Saturday.

"It's about who is going to get the best out of the team. There are different types of captains.

"Some captains lead by example, some are great talkers and they are great motivators, so they can motivate you to be a better player.

"You then become the face of the team, the club. It is a fairly tough role but that's why I think Alex will be great in that role."

"I think for the last three years at the Broncos awards night he's won the most consistent player.

Broncos player Sam Thaiday is seen with wife Rachel and daughters Gracie and Ellsie in his last NRL game with the Brisbane Broncos in 2018. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

He's a very likeable person. I think he's really settled down off the field as well."

Thaiday was made captain in the wake of Darren Lockyer's retirement but booted from the job in early 2014 by then coach Anthony Griffin after 12 months, replaced by co-captains Corey Parker and Justin Hodges.

"Where I kind of got lost myself was I tried to be too much of a captain," Thaiday continued on air.

"I was the lead by example captain but I tried to be the inspirational captain … and I lost focus on my own game. I probably wasn't playing to the best of my ability."

He said he could "see and feel what Darius is going through" since last month's announcement.

Darius Boyd and Alex Glenn at Broncos training at Red Hill. Picture: Annette Dew

"You feel absolutely cut. There's a level of depression there as well," Thaiday continued.

"I can remember doing the press conference, standing there delivering the lines, saying the things I needed to say, got it all off my chest, and then I turned my phone off and (wife) Rachel (Thaiday) and I went away for a three-day weekend and we just didn't talk to anyone."

"I needed that. I needed that to then refocus to get back and think 'All right. the guys on the team still do like me, I still am a good player, but I just don't have that extra responsibility. I can still be a leader within the team, by playing good football and being consistent'."

"I think Darius, and what I've seen of Darius at training, he's training the house down at the moment, so I think he's going to try and get out there and really lead by example and be a leader. You don't need to be the captain to be the best leader in the team."