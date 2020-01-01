Menu
Thai Classic owner Chuleepan Sismey with grandson Henry Sherar following the restaurant's renovations
Popular city Thai restaurant's big face-lift

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Jan 2020 2:00 PM
THAI Classic has entered the new year with a fresh new look.

Not only has the Goondoon St store undergone a renovation, it has fresh new dishes on the menu too.

Owner Chuleepan Sismey was excited about the new look, and grateful for the help of her daughter Vantanee Sherar and son-in-law Alec Sherar.

Mr and Mrs Sherar came up from Brisbane to help with the renovations.

They said the store opened in 2006, but this was the first time it had had a refresh.

"When we told people about what we were trying to do, there were two reactions," Mr Sherar said.

"The first were people who said it was all about the food and it didn't matter what was around it.

"The others said it was about time the restaurant got a fresh look."

He said timing had never been perfect for renovations because the store had never closed for a long time.

With the work that's going on around the store at Rydges, Mr Sherar said it was a good time to renovate.

"It's a good opportunity to tie in with what's going on out there," he said.

A Thai grocery store is also a recent addition to the restaurant.

Mr Sherar said the space used to be for takeaway, but after that was consolidated with the restaurant, the space was used for storage.

"The plan was to use the space a bit better," he said.

"We thought we may as well open it up to the public to buy if they want to."

The store is stocked with ingredients used in the restaurant.

"The more people who like Thai food the better," he said.

