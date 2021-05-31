Texts before fatal stabbing revealed

Krystal Graham was charged with manslaughter after she allegedly stabbed her partner in the chest in an act of self defence. Picture: David Mariuz/AAP

A woman who fatally stabbed her partner in the chest was a victim of domestic violence and acted in self defence but had used the weapon in a previous incident, a court has heard.

Krystal Graham, 27, was first charged with aggravated assault to cause serious harm after the incident at the Kilburn home she shared with Kain William Bowman in July 2018.

After Bowman died one week later, she was charged with his murder.

The mother-of-two pleaded not guilty on the grounds she acted in self defence but after the charge was lowered to manslaughter, she pleaded guilty.

Defence counsel Heath Barklay said his client had an argument with the deceased on the night of the incident and picked up the knife in self defence.

He said she accepted her actions were not reasonable or proportionate to the threat she faced.

Mr Barklay said Graham had been punched in the face three days before the stabbing, which left her with a fat lip and chipped tooth, and left the home for a few days.

The court heard the defendant returned to the Brunswick St house the night of the incident and an argument unfolded.

Krystal Graham, 27, was charged with manslaughter after she stabbed her partner in the chest, but claims she acted in self defence. Picture: David Mariuz/AAP

Graham heard Mr Bowman throwing things around the house, then went to the kitchen and heard him “coming for her”.

Mr Barklay said the defendant – who was pregnant at the time – believed she was about to be beaten and thought Mr Bowman wouldn’t have attacked her while she had the knife in her hand. Instead he “ran at her”.

The lawyer asked Supreme Court Justice Anne Bampton for his client to be handed a non-parole period less than the mandatory four-fifths of the sentence time, arguing Graham’s offending was on the “lower-end of the scale” for manslaughter.

“She is extremely remorseful and suffered nightmares … (and) PTSD. She sees the blood and relives the incident in her dreams,” Mr Barklay said.

“She was in fear of being beaten when she picked up the knife.

“The only reason she picked up the knife was a direct response to the violent behaviour (she endured) on that night and on previous occasions.”

The lawyer said his client was “a classic victim of domestic violence, prepared to put up with things other people wouldn’t”.

“She didn’t think he was going to die. He was conscious and walking around for a period of time.

“She didn’t think he’d press charges against her. She thought it would blow over and the relationship would continue.”

The court heard that in April 2017, Bowman, 29, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years’ jail with a non-parole period of two years and three months after a hit-and-run crash at Ingle Farm in 2015 that killed father-of-two Kieran Hayward.

Graham was living with Bowman’s father while he was in prison, began writing to him and their five-month relationship began once he was released.

Mr Barklay read out text messages during the “hostile” relationship that he said demonstrated the “regular abuse”.

One message from Mr Bowman read: “Don’t speak to me like that you f***ing dickhead … this skinny c*** is going to punch your head in … get the f*** out of dads, you stupid slut dog … you piece of shit. You mean f*** all to me.”

He said his client felt “powerless” in the relationship.

The court heard Graham also felt depressed since she was aged 20 and used drugs to cope with her feelings.

Mr Barklay said his client had suffered violence in past relationships, since she was aged 16.

Text messages between Graham and the deceased were read in court, demonstrating their “hostile” relationship, according to defence counsel Heath Barklay. Picture: David Mariuz/AAP

Prosecutor Carmen Matteo argued there were three “significant matters” that needed to be considered in Graham’s sentencing: she used a weapon against an unarmed person; the deceased had not physically assaulted her the day of the stabbing; and Mr Bowman made it clear he did not want the victim around but she still went to the home.

She argued there were no “special reasons” that justified a sentence reduction.

While the defence suggested Mr Bowman advanced on the knife, the prosecutor said Graham deliberately stabbed him.

The court heard Mr Bowman was stabbed once in the chest, near his heart about 5cm below his left nipple, leaving a 6.5cm wound track.

The knife had a 19cm blade.

Ms Matteo also drew attention to the couple’s text messages including one that mentioned the involvement of a knife prior to the stabbing.

The text from Graham to Mr Bowman read: “You could probably tell you could get (the) knife out of my hand with both your hands. You’re so lucky you didn’t get stabbed”.

A follow up message read: “You’re lucky I didn’t stab you properly. I should have while I had the chance for punching me out”.

“In my submission, that text message carries an acknowledgment the defendant had taken to the deceased with a knife earlier than the day of the incident,” Ms Matteo said.

“There is no room for interpretation that the deceased cut himself.

“That’s important because it established conflict between the deceased and the defendant that escalated to the point where a knife was used and the deceased was injured.”

Mr Barkley’s counter argument was that the text related to an incident when they were arguing and Graham was cutting up prescribed drugs, which led to Mr Bowman cutting his hand.

Graham’s family members watched on in the courtroom.

Her mother created a heart-shape with her hands after her daughter appeared.

The defendant, who was teary-eyed during the hearing, gazed over to her supporters every time Mr Barklay mentioned her mother.

Graham will be sentenced in June.

