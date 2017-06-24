Texting while driving - not these school holidays

POLICE will be blitzing the roads these school holidays, on the look-out for text messaging motorists.

Operation Cold Snap will run for the length of the school holidays and see police out on the roads in force targeting motorists using their phones will driving.

Consider yourself warned, even if you are stopped at a traffic light text messaging is still illegal.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said the school holidays should be a safe time for Queensland families on the road.

"Any moment your attention is not on the road you are putting yourself, your passengers and other road users at risk," he said.

"If you must use your phone, pull over safely before you touch it.

"Nothing is more important than your life or the lives of other motorists."

Police will be targeting motorists in four other areas, which together with mobile phone use, make up the fatal five: speeding, seat belt use, drink and drug driving and fatigue.