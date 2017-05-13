Text message sends Gladstone mum over the edge, to jail

A TEXT message was the reason a Gladstone woman found herself behind bars, a court has heard.

Mother of four, Yvette Nemeth pleaded guilty via video link from jail at the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to a number of charges.

These charges included two counts of obstructing a police officer while in performance of their duties, a serious assault of a police officer by way of threatening with a weapon, contravening a direction of a police officer, public nuisance, receiving of tainted property, wilful damage, possession of a used drug pipe and failure to appear in accordance with her undertaking.

The court heard that while most of the offending occurred in 2014-2015, the most recent was after Nemeth received a text from her brother, telling her that her father had passed away.

Nemeth had only visited her father, who was in hospital diagnosed with leukaemia, the night before.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said receiving the text message sent her client over the edge.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said on February 16 police were called to an address at New Auckland in Gladstone.

Nemeth had broken down the door at the residence and damaged a smoke alarm.

When police arrived, Nemeth raised a glass bottle over her head in a threatening motion, the court heard.

However, Nemeth dropped the bottle when police directed her too.

Police later found a used drug pipe on her person.

In relation to the offending, 10 days later Nemeth added another charges to the list she failed to appear in court.

She was arrested, and has since spent 85 days in custody.

Visiting Gladstone Magistrate took the time Nemeth had already served into account, and released her immediately on parole.