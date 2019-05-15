Cop ‘shoots unarmed pregnant woman’

Police in Texas have shot and killed a woman who said she was pregnant, in shocking footage captured on a mobile phone.

The shocking video that has been circulating on social media shows cops trying to arrest the 45-year-old woman on Monday evening on a street in Baytown, Texas.

"I'm actually walking to my house!" she is heard shouting. "You're actually harassing me."

A "pop" can be heard - which came from a police stun gun, according to Good Morning America - and a struggle ensues.

"I'm pregnant!" the woman shouts repeatedly as she is pinned to the ground by an officer, in the footage captured on a mobile phone.

The officer then opens fire, shooting several times and hitting the woman at least once. Witnesses said police administered CPR, but the woman died at the scene.

Police said the woman was wanted for outstanding warrants in the city, near Houston, and that the cop had stopped to arrest her at around 10.40pm.

She had grabbed the cop's stun gun and Tasered him as he tried to handcuff her, before he opened fire, Baytown Police Department said. They have not confirmed whether she was pregnant.

Police are seen trying to arrest the woman on the streets of Baytown on Monday night.

A struggle ensues and the police officer fires several times. The woman died at the scene.

"The officer is an 11-year veteran with the Baytown Police Department and as far as I know, this is the first shooting he's been involved in," said Police Lieutenant Steve Dorris.

"It's unfortunate that someone takes a tragic incident like this and starts posting it on social media. It's extremely disrespectful for everybody involved. But that's the day and age we live in with social media."

A neighbour in Baytown, near Houston, Raquelle Cuellar told ABC 13: "It was a sad situation. Tragic. The lady... she did live here. We would often see her, see her walk her dog around."

Baytown Police said the woman used the cop’s Taser on him before he shot at her.

One woman tweeted that the officer Tasered the unarmed woman twice and shot at her five times while she was on the ground. Another tweeted that lethal force was unnecessary, and claimed the woman had mental issues.

Lt Dorris said he believed the police officer was wearing a body cam, but that video will not immediately be released as the investigation continues.

The officer is now on administrative leave, in accordance with standard protocol.

The case has chilling echoes of the death of Australian Justine Damond Ruszczyk, an unarmed 40-year-old who was shot dead by a police officer outside her home in Minneapolis.