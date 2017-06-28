24°
News

Test of faith: Gladstone becoming less religious

Andrew Thorpe
| 28th Jun 2017 2:25 AM
KEEPING THE FAITH: Sister Noreen Dunne of the Gladstone Catholic Parish says the church is always looking to find ways to reach out to the community.
KEEPING THE FAITH: Sister Noreen Dunne of the Gladstone Catholic Parish says the church is always looking to find ways to reach out to the community. Paul Braven GLA260617RELIGION

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE is becoming increasingly comfortable with the idea of not belonging to any particular religion.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday released a host of figures derived from the 2016 Census - something akin to a holy experience for the nation's data addicts.

And for the first time in the country's history, the number of people who ticked the 'No Religion' box overtook the number who identified as Catholics.

In Gladstone, the number of people who ticked 'No Religion' jumped from 24.3% in 2011 to 29.5% last year.

Combined with the 9.9% who chose not to select any of the options, this means almost four in 10 Gladstone residents chose not to identify with any particular religion - part of a movement away from organised religion that has been occurring since the 1970s.

Atheist Foundation of Australia president Kylie Sturgess said those who ticked 'No Religion' on the Census deserved more recognition in the public policy sphere.

"Politicians, business leaders and influencers take heed - this is an important milestone in Australia's history," she said.

 

GROWING BLOC: Atheist Foundation of Australia president Kylie Sturgess.
GROWING BLOC: Atheist Foundation of Australia president Kylie Sturgess. Contributed

"We will be making our opinions known, and there's power in numbers.

"Whether you're an atheist, agnostic, humanist, rationalist, a free-thinker or even someone who considers themselves spiritual but not religious, you're part of a powerful voting block that deserves to be heard."

The Anglican denomination recorded the largest drop in affiliation in Gladstone, going from 20.4% of the population (11,784 people) in 2011 to 17.5% (10,812) in five years.

Uniting (6.5% to 5.3%), Presbyterian (4.8% to 3.9%) and Baptist denominations (2.1% to 2%) also declined.

The one denomination which bucked the trend and retained its share of Gladstone's population was the Catholic church, which stayed the same at 21.2% (13,040 people).

 

Sister Noreen Dunne of the Gladstone Catholic Parish says the church is always looking to find ways to reach out to the community.
Sister Noreen Dunne of the Gladstone Catholic Parish says the church is always looking to find ways to reach out to the community. Paul Braven GLA260617RELIGION

Sister Noreen Dunne, a Marist missionary sister with the Gladstone Catholic parish, said the church had always had a "strong core group".

She said there could be a number of reasons Catholicism had managed to maintain its appeal to Gladstone locals, despite the nation-wide trend away from religion.

"(Myself and many of) the Marist fathers here have been missionaries," she said.

"It's that breadth of experience that prevents the Catholic community from becoming inward-looking. That cross-cultural experience... enriches your own understanding and the community becomes bigger of heart."

Sr Noreen said new arrivals from countries with high Catholic populations such as the Philippines and India had helped to boost the church's numbers, as well as what she called "the Pope Francis effect".

"He's somebody who is encouraging us to make sure the walls of the church have 'great big holes' in them, which allow people to flow in and around the church," she said.

"For people coming from other areas, it's hard to move into another community. "If you have a church affiliation as soon as you turn up, you're already accepted, you have friends, a whole network already established."

Sr Noreen said it was best to lead by example when reaching out to those that did not identify with a religion.

"I think not just as a church but as a community, we're always trying to respond in terms of how we can provide for the community - trying to find ways that we can support one another," she said.

"If we live well, pray well, if we reach out and do good things people will be attracted (to the church)."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  census 2016 gladstone religion

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Loads of CQ jobs as $80M mine hits major milestone

Loads of CQ jobs as $80M mine hits major milestone

The $80 million Mount Morgan Gold-Copper project is 'nearing the point of no return'.

Gladstone on the front line in war against weeds

WE'VE GOT IT: John Elkin and his son Robert Elkin have been battling Rat's tail grass on their property for years.

Rat's tail grass and fire weed causing havoc in the cattle industry.

Police bust nervous teen trying to buy 'pingers, MDMA and LSD'

TRU0109 hot topic page 10 teenager buying drug at club during spring break party

POLICE caught this 19-yo trying to buy drugs

Manga artist to host free workshops in Gladstone

FREE WORKSHOPS: David Lovegrove has rescheduled his Gladstone visit.

Illustrator David Lovegrove is on his way to the harbour city.

Local Partners

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services. And now they need your help.

Arrival of NDIS, community called to act on 'social responsibility'

GCLA guest speaker Peter Rowe and his facilitator Tracy Wiggins

GCLA launches newest social enterprise and discusses NDIS arrival

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Wonder Woman sequel underway

IT’S MADE $US573 million at the box office so far, so it’s no surprise plans are already underway for a Wonder Woman sequel.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their Super NES console

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

Big Brother winner Reggie Bird could end up homeless

BACK in 2003 she won the third season of Big Brother Australia, pocketing $250,000 for her win — but Reggie Bird’s life has been far from easy since then.

The reality star makes a heartbreaking confession

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

Attention Investors - Unit with Position - Capital Growth Potential

6/10 View Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $63,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6 /10 View Street For Sale This unit has been recently fully renovated, is tastefully furnished and set in...

AN IDEALIC AND PEACEFUL LOCATION

21 Aluminium Drive, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 1 7 $499,000

This home is not short on space, although three bedrooms, you have a huge rumpus room as an additional room for entertaining or guests staying, there is a formal...

SPACIOUS HIGH SET WITH A POOL - PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

42 Walters Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 4 $249,000

Although an older Estate, the demand for housing in West Gladstone never waivers. Due to the close proximity to West Primary and High Schools and the newly opened...

Their Pride, Your Joy!

70 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $349,000

The moment you set foot on this property you will see that pride of ownership is apparent in every facet and now it's your turn to make this home your pride and...

PERFECTLY PRESENTED

10 Resolute Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

In a quiet street with lovely street appeal is 10 Resolute Street. Featuring three bedrooms all with BIR's, carpeted and new ceiling fans with the entire home...

DUAL LIVING FOR THE LARGE FAMILY + POOL

2 Archer Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 5 3 2 $435,000

Are you looking for a large home to accommodate the growing family or do you wish to run a business from home? If you have answered "YES" then look no further! 2...

Manicured Gardens, In-ground Pool, City Views - What More Could You Wish For?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $412,000

There is a tangible difference between a house and a home and this is certainly one home that is worthy of your inspection! From the first moment you arrive at 6...

Now&#39;s the time to make your move!

6 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $390,000

A huge welcome to the market for this stunning family home! This property has so much to offer the entertainer in you starting with the sparkling in-ground pool...

DON&#39;T DISMISS THIS EST. TOWNHOUSE IN DOWNTOWN BARNEY POINT...REALISTIC SELLER WANTS RESULTS...MAKE NO MISTAKE WE ARE SELLING!!!

5/57 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 $199,000

Located 300m from Barney Beach, this impressive contemporary designed townhouse is perfect for a young couple or retiree looking for a lifestyle change. The...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 OFFERS over...

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!