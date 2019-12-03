Test legend puts the brakes on Ponting’s pet

FORMER Test fast bowler Geoff Lawson has slammed the suggestion rising West Australia rookie Cameron Green should be brought into the fold of the national team to blood him for future duties.

The 20-year-old two-metre-tall all-rounder has caught the eye of some of the country's most respected pundits, including Ricky Ponting and Ryan Harris.

He can bowl in excess of 140km/h and bats in the middle order, but he hasn't bowled since reinjuring his back last month in domestic cricket.

Green has played only 10 first-class games but is already considered one of Australia's brightest future Test players, and Ponting wants him to be introduced to the set-up as soon as possible.

Chief selector Trevor Hohns said on Tuesday that while Green wasn't in the squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand, he had been discussed at the highest level and might yet be brought into the environment.

But Lawson is steadfastly against adding Green to the squad.

He teed off on the speculation, while also bemoaning the selectors' decision to add Cameron Bancroft to the squad for the Pakistan series and leave Usman Khawaja out.

"For Bancroft to be in the 13 was one of the most ridiculous selections of all time and the reasons being given for his selection were even more ridiculous," Lawson told Big Sports Breakfast.

"It's embarrassing to hear Trevor Hohns look down a camera and tell us, 'oh we don't want Usman Khawaja because that's too good a player to have sitting on the bench'. I mean please, that's absolutely nonsense.

"Cameron Green's a very promising young player but I saw him playing second XI at the start of the season when NSW Metropolitan played Western Australia. He was playing second XI and he was WA's best player but mostly on the strength of his bowling.

"He can't bowl at the moment, he's got an injury, but he's batting quite well and he's played a couple of Shield games in his career, so that's who we're going to have rather than players that have shown performances over a period of time?

"Why don't we have Daniel Hughes who has been performing for a number of years, averaging in the 40s and doesn't get a mention?"

To Green's credit, he basically said the same thing as Lawson when speaking to media on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old conceded he was not yet ready to be considered for a spot in the Test squad, and was instead focused on getting his back injuries sorted.

"I'm pretty happy just playing for WA at the moment," he said.

"I've only just played a couple of games as a batsman, so I'm definitely not looking that far ahead.

"There's a few guys in the WA squad that should be playing ahead of me. Shaun Marsh has been peeling off runs for fun. I definitely reckon he'll deserve it way ahead of me.

"I may have got a couple of good scores out of the way but I'm definitely a good few years off I'd say."