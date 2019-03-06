Menu
INNOVATE: Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick pours 100 per cent renewable diesel into a Scania V8 test engine at Parliament House, Brisbane.
Test engine to have rigorous biodiesel assessment

MATT HARRIS
6th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
AN AUSTRALIAN-first trial using 100 per cent renewable diesel to fuel a Scania test engine is up and running thanks to the State Government's Advance Queensland Industry Attraction Fund.

Southern Oil's Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant at Yarwun is pioneering the refining of renewable diesel fuel made from waste plastic, old vehicle tyres, agriculture and forestry waste, and biosolids.

The high-end Scania V8 test engine is being used in its power generation configuration for the testing - allowing assessment of exhaust emissions, performance and response, fuel efficiency, cost and engine lifetime.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said renewable diesel is a much greener alternative to mineral diesel.

"Our government is committed to creating a sustainable, export-oriented biofutures industry in Queensland," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"A state-based renewable fuels industry would underpin Queensland's domestic fuel security for decades to come.

"Over the next 12-to-18 months, Southern Oil will be trialling renewable diesel in the test engine to show it performs identically to petroleum-based diesel in terms of performance and wear-and-tear on the engine."

Before warranty is secured, an estimated one million litres of the renewable diesel will be trialled at Southern Oil's advanced biofuels laboratory.

 

Northern Oil Refinery at Yarwun.
Southern Oil Refinery director Tim Rose said Queensland is leading the country in biofutures and renewable fuels.

"We're witnessing the first step toward proving renewable diesel refined in Queensland from waste products can be chemically indistinguishable from petroleum-based diesel," Mr Rose said.

"Having a company like Scania endorse our fuel is crucial to creating commercial demand for our diesel and moving from pilot scale into demonstration scale.

"This demonstration shows there's a huge opportunity to produce 100 per cent renewable diesel fuel in Queensland from waste."

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said renewable diesel could eventually be used to power heavy transport, marine and industrial applications.

"The Scania test engine is similar to diesel engines currently used in various transport modes, from fire trucks to superyachts; prime movers to cane trains," Mr Butcher said.

"It's this diversity of use that will result in the creation of new biorefineries to produce renewable diesel - bringing high-value jobs to our regions and creating new markets for our agricultural sector.

"There's also a need for diesel generators in Queensland - especially during natural disasters - and generators using engines like this could produce enough electricity to run about 50 domestic houses, using renewable diesel."

 

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick pours 100 per cent renewable diesel into a Scania V8 test engine at Parliament House, Brisbane. Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher (left) and Southern Oil Refinery director Tim Rose (right). The engine will be tested for 12-18 months at Southern Oil's Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant at Yarwun. Before warranty is secured, an estimated one million litres of the renewable diesel will be trialed at Southern Oil's advanced biofuels laboratory.
Scania Australia National Manager (Engines) Andre Arm said the company was proud to be a global leader in the shift towards a sustainable transport future.

"We have developed our heavy-duty commercial vehicle, marine and industrial engines to be able to run on a variety of renewable or alternative fuels with no loss of performance or economy, while also reducing our emissions impact," Mr Arm said.

"Scania is delighted to be a partner in the proving of this concept."

